HOUTZDALE — After losing five seniors, the Moshannon Valley boys basketball team will look to plug those holes for 2022-23.
The Knights return seniors Sam Howard and James Hummel, along with juniors Micah Beish, Landyn Evans and Tanner Kephart.
“We’re expecting the returning letter winners to continue to provide leadership just as they’ve done throughout our off-season workouts and in pre-season practice,” said Knights head coach Justin Rydbom. “This group has done a fantastic job of helping the younger guys, especially the newcomers, understand the offense and situational things. We anticipate these five will be able to handle anything thrown at them, play under control, and play with intensity.”
Moshannon Valley also has seniors Dreyden Gardner and Mason Phillips, junior Oscar Lin and sophomores Max Abernathy, Landon Bartley, Carter Berg, Noah Charney, Kaden Kephart, Kyle Merrick, Zach Reifer and Isaac Smeal.
“The younger guys and newcomers put in a lot of time during the off-season and many of our more experienced players took the lead with helping them, so the younger guys are getting up to speed quicker than we could anticipate,” Rydbom said. “We were able to get the younger players some quality time during the fall league and other off-season events to help them get a better understanding of the speed of the game at the varsity level.
“Of course, there will still be an acclimation period, but we’ve been able to mix them in with the returning players during practice to help them get adjusted.”
Rydbom said the group has been meshing nicely and he’s been impressed with their dedication so far.
“We’re seeing great leadership from our veteran guys, and all of the kids are doing a great job of understanding our philosophies both offensively and defensively,” he said. “This group has a tremendous work ethic and have been going hard in all of the pre-season workouts and now in-season practices. We’ve also seen the guys building a good rapport on the court. We’ve also seen this group take great pride in making the correct passes, finding the best shot, and working to limit unforced turnovers.”
The team is working hard on building depth and limiting the turnovers they had last season.
“We’re working on bringing a little more intensity, primarily defensively and just trying to make sure we play under control,” said Rydbom. “Conditioning is also something we’re continuing to work on, but the kids have really bought into the workouts to ensure we’re in the best shape possible. Lastly, we’re just trying to build depth so if we have a player or two missing due to injury or illness, we won’t miss a beat.”
The loss of several starters and senior leaders may have put a small dent in the Knights’ game plan, but Rydbom is confident that his players will acclimate to their new roles.
“It’s always tough when you lose a group of seniors like we had last year,” he said. “Whenever a team loses four multiple year starters, it makes things tough. However, last year, we were able to get a lot of quality minutes for this year’s returning players at the varsity level.
“Sam Howard and James Hummel both return as guys who either started or played starter minutes in every game they were available last season, so we expect them to pick up right where they left off and be even more productive.
“Landyn Evans, Micah Beish, and Tanner Kephart also played a lot of varsity minutes last year and we anticipate they will be productive. Dreyden Gardner has been with the program for his now third season, has been a leader, has a great feel for the game, and will be an integral part of helping to replace the lost production.
“We’ll also rely on some younger guys, especially at the guard spots, to help offset the scoring and ball handling we lost due to graduation. The most important things we can do to replace the output we lost would be playing team basketball, taking care of the ball, and making the smart plays.”
Rydbom said the team’s goals are to get better each game and make a push for the postseason.
He says the starting five will likely change depending on who the team plays.
“Our starting 5 is likely going to be fluid and we could utilize different lineups based upon match-ups,” said Rydbom. “We’ll look at each game to see which personnel gives us the best opportunity for success against that opponent. We’re fortunate to have some guys capable of playing multiple positions, so we feel like we’re capable of being flexible with our starting lineup.”
Rydbom will be assisted by Connor Holobinko and Kevin Howard.
Roster
Seniors
Dreyden Gardner, *Samuel Howard, *James Hummel, Mason Phillips.
Juniors
*Micah Beish, *Landyn Evans, *Tanner Kephart, Oscar Lin.
Sophomores
Max Abernathy, Landon Bartley, Carter Berg, Noah Charney, Kaden Kephart, Kyle Merrick, Zach Reifer, Isaac Smeal.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
9—at Bald Eagle Area. 12—Curwensville. 14—at Bellwood-Antis. 19—at Juniata Valley. 21—Philipsburg-Osceola. 22—Mount Union. 29—West Branch.
January
4—Harmony. 5—at Glendale. 9—Williamsburg. 13—at Northern Cambria. 16—Northern Cambria. 19—at Harmony. 20—at Curwensville. 24—Bellwood-Antis. 25—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 27—Juniata Valley. 31—at Mount Union.
February
3—Glendale. 7—at Williamsburg. 9—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 10—at West Branch.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m.