ALLPORT — West Branch starting pitcher Makena Moore was living dangerously in Monday’s District 6 Class A Quarterfinal against Portage.
The eighth-seeded Lady Mustangs had runners on second and third with either one or no outs on three occasions and had a runner on second with just one out on another.
But Moore was able to limit the damage to just one run, while stranding nine Portage base runners in a 4-1 Lady Warrior victory.
“This game was kind of the story of our season,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “If you look at some of our box scores, we won, but it was tight. We usually put ourselves in those positions and worked out of it.”
Moore was able to get out of all but one of the jams without giving up any runs by striking out 17 Lady Mustang batters. Ten of those strikeouts came with Portage runners in scoring position.
The Lady Mustangs left eight in scoring position in the game.
Meanwhile, West Branch got a couple clutch hits in a 3-run fourth-inning that made the difference.
The Lady Warriors scored one in the second inning as a pair of Portage errors allowed the first run to score.
Moore reached on a two-base outfield error and her courtesy runner Chelsey Wesesky advanced to third on a Kamryn MacTavish groundout, then raced home with the game’s first run when the throw to try to catch her at third was wild.
Alaina Royer and Mallory Graham followed with consecutive singles, but Portage pitcher Paigh Phillips worked out of the jam with a popup and groundout to short.
Portage tried to answer in the top of the third when Phillips reached on a two-base outfield error, Lexi Slanoc walked and both runners were moved up on a Adasyn Trusik sacrifice bunt.
But Moore got the next two batters swinging at strike 3 to keep the Lady Mustangs off the board.
Portage was able to push a run across in the fourth after Lyndsey Castel led off with a single that dropped between short and shallow center and Payton Noll drilled a double over Lady Warrior centerfielder Graham’s head.
But with runners on second and third and nobody out, Moore fanned the next two Lady Mustangs before walking Phillips on a full count. She had a 2-2 count on Slanoc when she uncorked a wild pitch to allow Castel to score to tie the game.
Moore struck out Slanoc on the next pitch.
West Branch plated three in the home half of the fourth as four of the first five batters reached base.
Moore led off with a double to the gap in right-center field and was again replaced on the base paths by courtesy runner Wesesky.
MacTavish followed with a base hit that pushed Wesesky to third.
Royer put down a push bunt that chased Wesesky home to give the Lady Warriors a 2-1 advantage. She was safe on a close play at first, while MacTavish moved to third. MacTavish scored on a wild pitch.
After an out, Hannah Betts dropped a base hit into right field to knock in Royer to make it 4-1.
“We scored a run just about every way you could,” Betts said. “There was a throwing error, we had groundouts, but we got the run in, there was a wild pitch. We had a push bunt in the middle of the game that really got us going. It takes all of us to get where we’re at at the end. So we all share the win. And we’ll move on to the next round.”
Portage made noise again in the sixth when Noll and Sydney Castel led off with consecutive singles and Lily Koban moved both runners up with a sac bunt.
But once again, Moore recorded a pair of strikeouts to get out of trouble.
The Lady Mustangs got a leadoff single from Trusik in the seventh before Moore registered two more strikeouts. After a four-pitch walk to Lyndsey Castel put runners on first and second with two outs, Moore ended it with a strikeout of Noll, who had hits in her previous two at bats against the Lady Warrior ace.
“That was huge,” Betts said. “And Makena has given us that all season. She’s been clutch all year long.”
Moore finished her 122-pitch performance with 17 strikeouts to go with three walks and five hits.
Phillips gave up six hits and struck out four in her six innings of work.
Portage ends its season with a record of 10-11.
West Branch improved to 18-3. The Lady Warriors advance to play fifth-seeded Ferndale, which beat fourth-seed and defending D-6 champ Conemaugh Valley, in the semifinals.
The game will be played Friday at 4 p.m. at West Branch. The semifinals were scheduled for Thursday, but Ferndale’s graduation is that day.
Portage—1
Redfern cf 4000, Harrison lf 4000 L. Castel 3b 3110, Noll 1b 4020, S. Castel c 3010, Koban dp 2000, Phillips p 2000, Kunko cr 0000, Slanoc rf 2000, Trusik ss 2010, Boland (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 26-1-5-0.
West Branch—4
Bainey 3b 3000, Ca. Wesesky 1b 3000, Gable c 3000, Moore p 3010, Ch. Wesesky cr 0200, K. MacTavish ss 3110, Royer 2b 3120, Graham cf 3010, Betts rf 2011, Butler lf 1000. Totals: 24-4-6-2.
Score by Innings
Portage 000 100 0—1 5 2
West Branch 010 300 x—4 6 2
Errors—Harrison, Noll; Butler, Ca. Wesesky. LOB—Portage 9, West Branch 3. 2B—Noll; Moore. SAC—Trusik, Koban; Butler. SB—Redfern; Royer. WP—Phillips 2; Moore 1. Illegal Pitch—Phillips.
Pitching
Portage: Phillips—6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
West Branch: Moore—7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 17 SO.
WP—Moore (11-3). LP—Phillips.