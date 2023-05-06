CURWENSVILLE — It was anyone’s guess how the Curwensville and West Branch softball teams were going to play Friday after both teams endured a 7-day stretch with no games or much practice outside due to all the rain in the area.
Turns out the layoff had very little effect on either pitcher as Curwensville’s Addison Siple and West Branch’s Makena Moore combined to strike out 30 batters and give up just four hits.
But it was Moore’s RBI double in the third inning that proved to be the difference as the Lady Warriors edged the hosts 1-0 at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
“That was a pitcher’s duel,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “They have a heck of a pitcher and we have a heck of a pitcher too. We didn’t hit the ball well, but (Siple) pitched really well, and that’s the big reason for that.
“We were just able to come up with the one hit that got that one run in. We got an excellent pitching performance from Makena again, and when they did put the ball in play, we made the plays.”
Both pitchers showed signs of just a little bit of rust in the first inning as Siple walked two batters and gave up an infield single to Greysyn Gable, but pitched out of the jam, while Moore issued one of her three walks in the game and needed a Lady Tide player to get tagged out at home plate to keep the shutout intact.
But after the first frame, Progressland’s top two strikeout Queens were on their game. (Siple now has 134 strikeouts this season, while Moore has 126).
Moore allowed just one hit — a one-out single to Addison Butler in the third — and walked three, while fanning 16 Lady Tide batters.
Siple gave up three hits and the one run, while walking seven (two intentional) and striking out 14.
“You have to tip your hat to (Moore),” Leigey said. “She out-pitched us.”
Curwensville nearly scored in the bottom of the first as Butler reached on an error before alertly moving from first to third on a perfectly-placed sacrifice bunt off the bat of Ava Olosky.
As Siple drew a five-pitch walk off Moore, West Branch catcher Gable caught ball 4 and then fired toward third to try to pick off Butler. The ball caromed off Butler and she raced toward home.
But Lady Warrior third baseman Brooke Bainey retrieved the ball and fired a strike to Gable, who put the tag on Butler for the out.
“We had a shot there, and that was on me,” Leigey said. “I sent AB (Butler) once the ball kicked out there. And (Bainey) made a really good throw to a really good catcher, who made the tag. It was close, but it was an out.”
Curwensville had two on with one out in the third after Jenna McCartney walked and Butler singled. But Moore got a fielder’s choice and strikeout to end the threat.
Moore retired 12 straight after that, giving up a two-out talk to Addison Warren in the seventh before ending the game with her 16th strikeout.
“I told my girls that if we could compete with West Branch and somehow dog out a win, we’re in it for District 9 (playoffs),” Leigey said. “We’re not going to see anything better than that or Glendale. We just need to win one of these dog fights. That’s what we haven’t done yet.”
The Lady Warriors had a few opportunities against Siple as well, but the freshman fireballer worked out of situations in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
After she wiggled out of the bases-loaded jam in the first, Siple struck out the side in the second and started the third with two Ks.
But Gable recorded a one-out single and moved to second on a wild pitch in front of Moore, who drilled a 3-1 pitch from Siple to the gap in left-center for a standup double. The hit plated Gable with the game’s only run.
After surrendering the back-to-back hits in the third, Siple did not allow another.
She did walk five batters (two intentional to Gable) over the final three inninngs and West Branch got runners to second in each frame. But Siple also fanned six Lady Warriors in that span to keep the score 1-0.
“Last year when we played here it was a 10-inning game,” Betts said. “There were a lot more runs scored in that game. But I give it to Curwensville. (Siple) is a great pitcher and that’s what you’re going to run into when it’s that one hit that makes the difference.
“Our girls are figuring out they can win these types of games. It would be a lit easier on me if it was a 10-0 win instead of a 1-0 win. But a win is a win and this is the type of game that helps build toward playoffs.”
Gable reached base all four times she was up, hitting singles in the first and third, while receiving intentional walks in the fifth and seventh.
Bainey was on base three times for West Branch, drawing walks in the first, fifth and seventh. She also stole two bases.
Curwensville slipped to 6-6 overall, 3-6 in the Inter County Conference and 0-4 in the Moshannon Valley League.
West Branch improved 13-3 overall, 10-1 in the ICC and 4-1 in the MVL.
The Lady Tide are back in action today, traveling to Bellwood-Antis. The Lady Warriors visit Williamsburg on Monday.
West Branch—1
Bainey 3b 1000, Ca. Wesesky 1b 4000, Gable c 2120, Moore p 3011, Coval cr 0000, K. MacTavish ss 4000, Royer 2b 2000, Graham cf 3000, Betts rf 2000, Woodring ph 1000, Ch. Wesesky lf 3000. Totals: 25-1-3-1.
Curwensville—3
Butler c 3010, Olosky rf 2000, Siple p 2000, Harzinski 1b 3000, Rudy ss 3000, Warren 2b 2000, Hainsey 3b 3000, Simcox lf 2000, McCartney dp 1000, Shaw (flex) 0000. Totals: 21-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
West Branch 001 000 0—1 3 1
Curwensville 000 000 0—0 1 1
Errors—MacTavish; Harzinski. LOB—West Branch 10, Curwensville 4. 2B—Moore. SAC—Olosky. SB—Bainey 2, Gable. IBB—Gable 2. WP—Siple 2.
Pitching
West Branch: Moore—7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 16 SO.
Curwensville: Siple—7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 14 SO.
WP—Moore (7-3). LP—Siple (6-6).
Time—1:59.