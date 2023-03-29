HOUTZDALE — The start to the 2023 softball season couldn’t have gone much better for Makena Moore and the West Branch softball team.
Moore fired a no-hitter against rival Moshannon Valley and teammate Brooke Bainey led the offense with two hits, including a 3-run homer to lead the Lady Warriors to an 8-0 victory on Tuesday afternoon.
“That was a great way for us to start,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “We’ve been telling the team, ‘we’re worried about one game at a time’. This was Game 1.
“But it was an awesome job by Makena in the circle. And our defense made plays when there were plays to be made.”
The West Branch southpaw walked Damsel leadoff hitter Madison McCoy on a full count to start the game and hit her with the first pitch of her third-inning at bat. In between, Moore set down eight straight Damsels, striking out six in a row at one point.
After hitting McCoy with the pitch in the third, Moore retired the next 11 Mo Valley batters before issuing another full count walk — this one to Annabeth Anderson with one out in the seventh.
She recovered to catch the final two Mo Valley batters looking at strike 3 to complete the no-no. Moore struck out the side in the second, fifth and seventh and ended with 14 Ks.
“I give (Moore) credit. She threw a nice game,” Mo Valley head coach Joe Vereshack said. “But our youth on the team in the batter’s box really showed as well.”
West Branch got on the board in the top of the first when Moore hit a single just past Damsell second baseman Ella Berg to score Bainey, who led off with a walk, and Greysyn Gable, who reached on an error.
The Lady Warriors tacked on four runs in the second, thanks in large part to Bainey’s big fly.
Mallory Graham led off with a walk and Hannah Betts followed with a base hit.
Madison Butler knocked in Graham with a single and Bainey followed with a drive over the center field fence to make the score 6-0.
The Lady Warriors manufactured a run off Damsel pitcher Anderson in the third as Bainey’s two-out single plated Alaina Royer, who led off with a walk and advanced to second on a Graham sacrifice bunt.
“We started off pretty hot with the bats, and (Anderson) is a good young pitcher,” Betts said. “She threw strikes. We started out hot, but we cooled off there for three or four innings.”
Anderson buckled down after the rocky start.
After surrendering seven runs on seven hits in the first three innings, she only allowed one run on two hits over the final four frames. She retired eight straight batters after Bainey’s RBI single in the third.
Anderson struck out six and walked three.
“We showed our youth in the circle a little bit too, but once she settled in and threw her game, she threw a heck of a game,” Vereshack said of Anderson. “But like I said, we’re young. We’ll get better as the season goes on.”
Bainey, Gable and Butler paced the Lady Warrior offense with two hits apiece. Bainey scored three runs and drove in four.
“Brooke’s home run really got us going,” Betts said. “She had the big hit. She had multiple hits. Greysyn had some big hits. We ran the bases well. And we are just excited to get the season started. This was our first game. We know what we have and we knew we were ready, but you never know whats going to happen until you step on the field that first time.”
West Branch is back in action Thursday, hosting Juniata Valley.
Moshannon Valley (1-1) visits Purchase Line today.
West Branch—8
Bainey 3b 2324, Ca. Wesesky 1b 4000, Gable c 4120, Moore p 3012, MacTavish ss 4000, Royer 2b 3100, Graham lf 2110, Betts rf 4110, Butler 2b 3121. Totals: 29-8-9-7.
Moshannon Valley—0
McCoy ss 1000, T. Martin c 2000, Daniel 1b 3000, Anderson p 2000, O’Donnell cf 3000, A. Robison rf 3000, C. Robison 3b 2000, Fox dp 2000, Berg 2b 2000, L. Martin lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 20-0-0-0.
Score by Innings
West Branch 241 001 0—8 9 0
Mo Valley 000 000 0—0 0 1
Errors—Berg. LOB—West Branch 6, Moshannon Valley 3. 2B—Gable. HR—Bainey (2 on, 2nd). SAC—Graham; T. Martin. HBP—Bainey 2 (by Anderson); McCoy (by Moore). SB—Gable 2, Moore. CS—Graham (by T. Martin). WP—Anderson 2.
Pitching
West Branch: Moore—7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 14 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Anderson—7 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Moore (1-0). LP—Anderson (1-1).
Time—1:51.