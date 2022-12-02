HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team began last season with eight straight dual meet losses, but turned things around as the year went on, winning six of its final nine matches and finishing second in the regular-season ending Juniata Valley Tournament.
The Knights lost a pair of regional qualifiers (David Honan and Niko Smeal), from that squad, but return six letterwinners in seniors Roman Faulds and Connor Williams and juniors Sawyer Gallagher, Jalen Kurten, Autumn Shoff and Luke Yarger.
“It’s nice to have that group back,” Mo Valley head coach Thad Walstrom said. “They know what to expect from me and my staff and I know what to expect from them. We have a lot of hard workers in that group. That’s what we ask of everybody ... come in and work hard every day, and get better.”
The team will certainly lean on that core.
“We expect a lot out of Luke and Connor this year,” Walstrom said. “We expect them to be the leaders. They’ve been around for a while. Luke was one match from going to regionals last year, Connor was two. So we’re expecting them to step up, as well as Jalen Kurten. Jalen started to win a lot of matches last year once he got down to the weight where he could compete at it.”
Yarger went 17-14 a season ago and placed seventh at the District 6 Class 2A Tournament. Williams won 12 bouts, while Kurten won 10.
And Shoff, who went 4-2 with three pins at the girls state wrestling tournament, put together a 14-13 campaign with four pins on the varsity level at 106.
“She’s been working hard,” Walstrom said. “We look for a lot of success out of her. She placed fourth at girls’ states and wrestled a lot over the summer.”
In addition to the letterwinners and senior Skyler Warrick-Williams, the Black Knights have five sophomore newcomers to the varsity room and a few will immediately find spots in the lineup.
“Three or four of the sophomores will be in the lineup right from the get-go,” Walstrom said. “Tyler Lobb had some success the last couple years at the junior high level and he’ll come right in and start at 215. Dom Moore is another bigger kid and he’ll need to be ready to go being up there with the big boys. But I think Dom can wrestle with anybody. There are just some little things he needs to improve on. Nick Albright will start the season at 139 and drop when Luke drops. Nick can scrap. We’re working on his technique.”
Shoff will start at 107 with Faulds looking to go at 121. Yarger will be at 127 or 133 with Albright following at 139/145. Gallagher is slated to start at 145 and Kurten will be at either 152 or 160.
The upper weights will feature Warrick-Williams (160/172), Moore (172-189), sophomore Wyatt Lamison (189/215), Lobb (215) and Williams (285). Sophomore Maddox Hamilton is also on the team, but his weight has yet to be determined.
The Knights have just 12 on the team and will forfeit at least one weight class every night and likely several in the early going until everyone settles in where the weight loss plan allows.
“Numbers are down from last year,” Walstrom said. “We don’t have any freshmen on the team. So we’re going to forfeit one weight for sure and probably two at the beginning until we get everybody down with the weight allowance.
“We’re going to have to stay healthy and hopefully not get sick, but that happens. It’s winter.”
Mo Valley begins the season today at the ICC Tournament at Claysburg-Kimmel High School.
“We haven’t set any goals yet,” Walstrom said. “We just want to get better every day in the room, working hard. We haven’t had a lot of time with the season getting underway this weekend. We’ll see how everybody does and go from there.”
Roster
Seniors
*Roman Faulds, Skyler Warrick-Williams, *Connor Williams.
Juniors
*Sawyer Gallagher, *Jalen Kurten, *Autumn Shoff, *Luke Yarger.
Sophomores
Nick Albright, Maddox Hamilton, Wyatt Lamison, Tyler Lobb, Dom Moore.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
2—at ICC Tournament, 4 p.m. 3—at ICC Tournament, 9 a.m. 8—Everett. 10—at St. Marys Tournament, TBA. 13—at Tussey Mountain. 15—Glendale. 20—at Mount Union.
January
5—West Branch. 10—at Curwensville. 12—Bellwood-Antis. 14—at Claysburg Duals, TBA. 21—at Clearfield Bison Duals, TBA. 27—at West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament, 11 a.m. 28—at West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament, 9 a.m.
February
4—at Juniata Valley Tournament, TBA.
Matches begin at 6:30 p.m. unless noted