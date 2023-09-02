EVERETT — The Moshannon Valley Black Knights football team rallied from a 6-point deficit to score the tying touchdown with 8.5 seconds left in Friday’s game against Everett. And in overtime, Mo Valley’s Tanner Kephart was all over the place, scoring what would be the game-winning TD and then intercepting a pass to seal the deal with a 35-27 win over the Warriors.
Kephart ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
“We’re two games in but I would like to believe everything I said about him up to this point has pretty much proven me right,” Mo Valley head coach Chris Davidson said. “He’s just a leader and an amazing kid. And he’s so humble. Like (tonight), he’s not even taking credit for it.”
The Black Knights faced a 27-21 deficit and had the ball at the Warrior 46-yard line. But quarterback Jalen Kurten uncorked a pass downfield that was hauled in by Luke Yarger in one-on-one coverage with Everett’s Dillen Bell as Yarger came up with the catch and the score with 8.5 seconds left.
“How about Luke Yarger coming up big today — he was Superman,” Davidson said. “We’ve been waiting for him to sort of cut loose and show his ability and today he had a chance to do that. He’s another one of those super seniors.”
Everett took a 27-21 lead with 48.8 seconds to play after Jakobe Harman scored on a three-yard run. Harman paced the way with 203 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Yarger had a big return of 30 yards to set up shop at the Mo Valley 46. An 8-yard out route hauled in by Chad Mital moved the Black Knights to the Everett 46 — setting up the big play where Kurten rolled out to the left, saw Yarger had one-on-one coverage and fired it downfield for the score.
“We practice that stuff a lot,” Davidson said. “I swear we practice it and they don’t believe it’s ever going to happen. But (it did) and I was like, ‘guys, it’s the two-minute offense, let’s go!’ So we called that (play) and we liked the matchup that we had.”
The Black Knights defense came up big in the first half as Everett got the ball down to the Mo Valley 1-yard line on two separate occasions but came away empty. After getting to the 1, a penalty backed them up before a fumble was scooped up by Mo Valley. The second time saw the Black Knights stuff Harman at the 1 to force a turnover on downs.
With a 14-7 Black Knights lead at the half, Yarger was able to put them up by two scores as he scored on a 9-yard run with 8:29 left in the third. But with the 21-7 lead, Everett eventually scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 27-21 lead.
“It’s been a summary of us thus far where we’ve been our own worst enemy sometimes,” Davidson said. “It’s not that we think we’re so good or we have this overconfidence or anything, but we’re a young team. We have six seniors — six amazing seniors — but we’re starting two freshmen at linebacker. We’re young. These guys, they listen and they’re like sponges.
“I’ve coached a long time and people think I’m lying ... But we’ve had the best camp I’ve ever had. These kids want to learn and we get on their behinds. This is a dream team to coach — it really is. We suffered a setback last week but this sure feels good now.”
The senior Kurten finished 6-of-9 passing for 123 yards and the touchdown.
He also had a 60-yard bomb to fellow senior Micah Beish earlier in the game. Another one of the seniors, Sam Shipley, was a force at linebacker the entire night.
“Jalen Kurten is a type of kid where he could play receiver, he could play running back for us, obviously he can play defensive back,” Davidson said. “But he made it a point that he’s the starting quarterback. And I’m not going to lie — I put him through the ringer. He earned every snap he gets ... He’s clutch and comes up when it’s time.
“And how do I forget about Sam Shipley? I’m sure that he was hovering around 20 tackles again this week. He’s a stud. If he wants to, he can definitely play on Saturdays. He’s just an amazing, explosive kid.”
Moshannon Valley goes to 1-1 on the season and plays Southern Huntingdon next week as Davidson said it’s a nice confidence booster picking up the first win of the season — as well as his first win at Mo Valley in his inaugural season.
“You have to get that first one in and get over the hump,” Davidson said. “We’ve got a tough test next week but we’re going to watch film on Monday and will go back to just doing what we do. Our biggest thing is we’re just thin. We don’t have a lot of depth ... But if we get everybody healthy, we’ll come back and see what happens next week at home.”