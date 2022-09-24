HOLLIDAYSBURG — Trailing by one score late in the contest, Claysburg-Kimmel needed a stop with Moshannon Valley deep in the Bulldogs zone.
C-K’s Cole Claycomb came up with an interception off a Braydale Bauman deflection of a pass from Mo Valley’s Jalen Kurten.
The Bulldogs had their chance to drive and attempt to tie the game. But the Black Knights forced a turnover on downs with just over one minute left.
Kurten took a knee twice to end the contest and give Mo Valley a 21-14 victory and spoil homecoming night for Claysburg on Friday night in Inter-County Conference action at Hollidaysburg’s Tiger Stadium.
“We looked at this game as one where we felt we were going to be able to compete because it was going to be the first time all year where we were playing just one school — and one our size,” Claysburg-Kimmel coach Matt Bilchak said. “Mo Valley definitely had size, and they always do. We tried to counter some of their size but, at the end of the day, they found a way to get the extra touchdown.”
With Claysburg-Kimmel tying the score at 14-14, Moshannon Valley immediately answered right back with a heavy dose of running back Levi Knuth, who carried nine straight times totaling 61 yards. Kurten raced up the middle from 11 yards out to set the eventual final with 2:48 left in the third stanza.
Knuth as he ran the ball 37 times for 252 yards for a 6.8 yards per carry average. The senior also reached the end zone on an 11-yard TD run to put the Knights up 14-0 with 9:08 remaining in the second quarter.
“This is a big win for playoffs,” Knuth said. “We needed this one. It’s a big momentum game. Even with that fumble in the first half, for them to keep pounding me in the second half, shows how big of a role I play on the team. But, I couldn’t do it without everyone else.”
“He (Knuth) was such a hard runner,” Bilchak said. “We kind of knew they were going to feed the horse. We just couldn’t make the play and couldn’t get him on the ground quick enough.”
Oakes was intercepted twice in the first half by Micah Beish. The junior returned the first INT 39-yards to paydirt to put Mo Valley on the board at the 6:38 mark of the opening quarter. Kurten was picked off three times. In addition to the Claycomb interception, Claysburg’s Ethan Mauk came up with two of his own as he had one on MV’s second drive of the night. The second came when he and Beish simultaneously caught the ball but Mauk ultimately wrestled it away to give possession back to the Bulldogs with 6:26 to go in the fourth.
“We’ll take it, but it shouldn’t have been a game,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “We had three turnovers and I don’t know how many stupid penalties that took us out of drives.
“Most games, you’re not winning that. We’ll take it but we’ve just got to clean that up. We played pretty well overall, we just have to clean up the stupid mental mistakes.”
Mo Valley improved to 2-3 and hosts Juniata Valley Friday.