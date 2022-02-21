ALTOONA — Moshannon Valley’s senior duo of David Honan and Niko Smeal enjoyed quite the final day Saturday at the District 6 Class AA Wrestling Championships and did something neither had before — advance to the Southwest Regional Tournament.
Both Black Knights reached the consolation finals in their respective weight classes, with Honan coming away with a third-place finish at 215 and Smeal a fourth at 189.
The pair were nearly joined at regionals by sophomore Luke Yarger, who fell one short of making the trip to Peters Township this year at 126. Yarger did finish seventh and is the top alternate to go should one of The top 6 qualifiers not be able to compete in two weeks.
Honan led the charge for the Black Knights as he put together a 4-1 weekend. He guaranteed himself a trip to regionals on Friday by reaching the semifinals at 215 as the No. 3 seed.
However, he started Saturday with a tough 3-0 loss to seventh-seeded Ethan Norris of Bellwood-Antis. Norris scored all the points he needed on a first-period takedown, then eventually rode out Honan in the third to secure a trip to the finals where he finished second.
Honan bounced back in a big way and pinned West Branch’s Billy Bumbarger (No. 9 seed) in the consolation semifinals in 1:59. The Black Knight was leading 4-0 at the time.
That win set up a showdown with another Progressland foe in the consolation finals — Glendale’s Britton Spangle, the No. 2 seed who was upended in the quarterfinals by Norris, 6-5.
Spangle pinned Honan in the team’s regular season dual meet in 5:09, but this meeting was all Honan as he notched an 11-2 major decision against the Viking.
Spangle opened the scoring with a takedown in the first, but Honan reversed the Viking before getting a pair of nearfall points to lead 4-2. Spangle then chose bottom in the second but never got out as Honan turned him twice — once for two points, then for three to take a commanding 9-2 advantage. Honan tacked on a takedown in the third for good measure in placing third.
As for Smeal, he reached regionals and the third place bout the hard way compared to his teammate.
Smeal lost a tough opening bout to Mount Union’s Josh Ryan, 2-1, but responded by winning four straight matches in the consolation bracket to not only earn a trip to regionals but wrestle for third place. Ryan wound up placing seventh as the 10th seed.
Smeal got one of those wins Friday, then punched his ticket to regionals Saturday by pinning Huntingdon’s Lincoln Miller in 4:46 and upended Forest Hills’ Kory Marsalko, 6-2, in the consy quarters.
The Black Knight then won by medical forfeit in the consy semis against Penn Cambria’s Austin Wagner (3rd seed), who was injured in his semifinal bout. Smeal’s run of victories ended there, as Penns Valley junior Hunter Lyons (4th seed), topped the Knight, 7-3, in the third-place bout.
Yarger (6th seed at 126), who went 1-1 Friday, started strong Saturday by pinning Richland’s Caden Milne in 2:30 while leading 5-2. That put Yarger in the win or go home “blood round,” and unfortunately for the Black Knight he saw his postseason come to an end when United’s Colton Henning (7th seed) pinned him in 2:54.
“I was pleased with the way we wrestled this weekend, even with the kids who didn’t make it (out) who battled yesterday and today (Saturday),” said Mo Valley coach Thad Walstrom. “Our two big big boys have stepped up all year and helped the team. It continued on to this weekend.
“Starting with Niko, he was a seventh seed and wound up wrestling for third and finished fourth. Sometimes it comes down to who wants it more. He’s been around for along time, and I could tell how bad he wanted to go to regionals.
“Dave (Honan) looked lights out there in that third place match. He wrestled tough and went out and scored points the whole time. The semifinal match he just kind of relaxed, but he hasn’t been in that situation (before) and didn’t do a whole lot. We talked about that and he got the job down (in third place match.”
“Luke (Yarger) had a great tournament too. He placed seventh and is only in 10th grade and be coming back. With the two that qualified here this year graduating, Luke will have to step up and take the leading role next year. he had a good tournament, hopefully he can get in the work over the summer and extra club work and come back next year and move on.”
Mo Valley entered the day with seven wrestlers still alive at districts, but Honan, Smeal and Yarger were the only ones to capture at least one win on Saturday. Autumn Shoff (106), Jalen Kurten (145), Austin Shoff (152) and Connor Williams (285) all lost their opening consy bouts on the day and were eliminated.