HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley cross country program, now in its fifth year of existence, will be under the tutelage of a new head coach for the 2023 season.
Taking over for Abby Nagle, who ran the program in its first four years, is Brandon Owens, a teacher at Mo Valley for the past 17 years and assistant coach for the cross country team under Nagle.
“I took up running as a hobby about ten years ago, running local 5ks and working my way up to the Pittsburgh Half Marathon several years ago,” Owens said. “When Mrs. Nagle came to our school and formed a cross country team, I was immediately interested and as it grew to needing an assistant coach I applied. When the head coach position came up this season I, of course, took the initiative to take the leadership role.”
With him already having familiarity with the members of the team as both the former assistant as well as a teacher at the school, Owens says the transition has been smooth.
“The transition has really mostly been on the paperwork side and working with our new coach Mr. Steven Bierly, who brings a lot of experience of running a squad from prior military service,” Owens said. “It’s been going great.”
Also making the transition easy is the fact that all but one of the athletes on the team are returning letterwinners that understand what is necessary to compete in the sport.
Seniors Eli Kawa and Jimmy Lamoreau and sophomores Brody Kay, George Nestlerode and Carter Weakland are back for the boys squad, while juniors Rylee Shimmel and Roxie Wagner and sophomore Annabeth Anderson return for the girls.
“We lost a lot of seniors last year, but we have a team of almost exclusively returning runners,” Owens said. “They know what they need to do to reach their goals this year.”
The only newcomer to the squad is junior Alexis Passmore, who will give the Damsels an all-important fourth member to the team.
“As our girls team has grown, we are excited for some wins this season,” Owens said. “We also have several students who continue to improve their best times.
“Some of our students challenge themselves to running in the offseason. We’ve had 5k runners locally, and one student who ran 100 miles this past summer. Others have used their time running to strengthen themselves for military service.”
Owens says his goals for the team in his first season at the helm is to see individual and team improvement and to continue to grow the program.
“Ultimately, we are looking forward to another year of both personal and team victories, and hoping to continue to grow in years to come.”
Mo Valley opens its season Sept. 13, hosting a quad meet against Juniata Valley, North Star and Windber.
Roster
Boys
Seniors
*Eli Kawa, *Jimmy Lamoreau.
Sophomores
*Brody Kay, *George Nestlerode, *Carter Weakland.
Girls
Juniors
Alexis Passmore, *Rylee Shimmel, *Roxie Wagner.
Sophomore
*Annabeth Anderson.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
13—Quad meet vs. Juniata Valley/North Star/Windber, 4:30 p.m. 20—at Northern Bedford, 4 p.m.
October
4—Tri meet vs. Meyersdale and Mount Union, 4:30 .m. 11—at West Branch, 4 p.m.