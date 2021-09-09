HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley cross country team, now in its third year in existence, is adding things to its practices and to its program as it continues to grow.
Mo Valley will host more events this season as well, which pleases third-year head coach Abby Houston.
“This year, we have been incorporating more diverse practices by adding in elements of crossfit workouts,” Houston said. “In the past, we usually held one home meet, this season we are holding more home meets. It is nice to welcome other schools onto our course.
“We also have an established cross country booster club. I am very happy with all of these improvements.”
Houston also welcomes back 10 letterwinners, seven on the boys team and three on the girls. Seniors Skyler Kephart, Alex Leskovansky and Austin Shoff and juniors Roman Faulds, Sam Howard, Isaiah Shimmel and Gavyn Varner will lead the boys team, while seniors Eleanor Faulds and Arionna Houser and junior Xena Sieminski return for the Damsels.
“Our team is full of letterwinners,” Houston said. “It is a great feeling to have 10 returning letterwinners back. Letterwinners know what to expect out of the season, push each other to new levels of success and encourage each other.”
Mo Valley also has a pair of newcomers in juniors Lauren Eckberg and Lyric Waugh.
Houston says the team’s preparation for the 2021 season has been excellent and the kids have been exposed to a variety of drills and techniques to help them succeed.
“Practices have gone wonderfully,” she said. “We have offered open run practices prior to preseason. Throughout preseason, we have been working on techniques such as pacing practice, speed racing, negative split running, hill intervals, weight room circuits, cross fit workouts and more.”
As for team goals, Houston is more focused on what her athletes get from the sport than wins and losses.
“Team goals are to learn the following lessons: have patience in all things, understand you will not always place first in every race, be the very best that you can be, follow a structured schedule in order to succeed, learn that mental toughness will get you through the hardest times, and self-discipline results in success.”
Many of the kids on the team also use their experience in cross country to better themselves in other sports.
“Many of my athletes are involved heavily in other sports and activities,” Houston said. “I know that those athletes like to stay in shape year round and cross country definitely helps them accomplish that goal.
“We have had runners in the past run cross country in college as well. I am always encouraging my runners to run as much as they can, whether that is through local 5k’s, at college or on their own.”
Mo Valley, which opened its season Tuesday, hosting Tyrone, is back in action Sept. 15 when it welcomes Bellwood-Antis and Williamsburg.
Roster
Boys
Seniors
*Skyler Kephart, *Alex Leskovansky, *Austin Shoff.
Juniors
*Roman Faulds, *Sam Howard, *Isaiah Shimmel, *Gavyn Varner, Lyric Waugh.
Girls
Seniors
*Eleanor Faulds, *Arionna Houser.
Juniors
Lauren Eckberg, *Xena Sieminski.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
7—Tyrone. 15—Bellwood-Antis/Williamsburg. 22—at Northern Bedford tri-meet.
October
4—Southern Fulton. 14—at West Branch tri-meet.
Matches begin at 4 p.m.