HERSHEY — Moshannon Valley alum and Clearfield High School chemistry teacher Sarah Rebar Fye is used to making history.
The former athletic standout for the Damsels was the first girl to play Little League in her hometown.
On Thursday afternoon, she made even bigger history — becoming the first female referee to officiate a PIAA boys basketball title game.
Fye took the court at the Giant Center to referee the Class 1A championship game between Bishop Canevin and St. John's Neumann, along with fellow referees Dave Blair and Wally Reimer.
Fye has been a referee for 15 years, taking up the profession after coaching volleyball at Clearfield High School.
She mainly officiates Division II and Division III college games, but Fye also picks up some high school boys basketball games throughout the season.
Fye said that she had been speaking to co-worker Dave Wright, who also happens to be the Statewide Basketball Rules Interpreter for the PIAA, about the possibility of being selected to do a championship game again.
The longtime official said she had been an alternate and a rules evaluator at states since working her first PIAA championship game — the girls Class 1A final between Cardinal Wuerl and Lourdes Regional in 2016.
When Fye got the call from the PIAA on Monday, she said she's been excited ever since.
"For the last 24 hours, I've been like, 'this is going to happen,'" she said. "It's unbelievable."
Many in area that includes Districts 6 and 9 have seen Fye's prowess as an official, whether it be on the high school hardwood or the college court.
"Sarah was the lead referee on one of our games this season," said Dave Bennett, who is the varsity boys basketball coach at DuBois. "It was obvious from the start that she had great poise and confidence while officiating the game and communicating with the coaches.
"I also knew that Sarah refereed a lot of NCAA Division II PSAC Women’s games from my time when I was a Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach at Clarion University.
"PSAC women’s basketball is very high level basketball, and you have to be a very good official to work games in that league. It is an incredible honor for Sarah to be the first woman to referee a boys PIAA state championship game. She is an outstanding referee, so she will do a great job."
Wright also said that he had no doubt that Fye was deserving of the honor.
"Mrs. Fye is an excellent official who brings the knowledge, skills and abilities to officiate at our highest levels," he said. "Her rules knowledge and game management skills are second to none. She exudes excellence on and off the court the same way she does in her classroom. She is a great teacher, listener and colleague."
John Matchock, a former Glendale girls basketball coach and current athletic director at the school, agreed.
"Sarah is one of the best refs I have seen," he said. "The teams I've coached always looked forward to her reffing, because they knew what to expect. She calls a fair game."
With all of the accolades coming her way, Fye said she has been humbled by the many people that have been in her corner along the way.
It's no surprise that the Progressland area and surrounding communities have jumped in to support females in officiating.
In 2011, Purchase Line was the site of the first all-female officiated PIAA boys basketball game. The school's athletic director, Jim Klyap, knew the women and had the idea to put together the crew. At the time, the PIAA had no knowledge of an all-female crew doing a boys game, but said it did have an all-female crew do a girls state title game in 1995.
Fye said that people have been very welcoming to her in the area.
"Our local tiny rural communities, people are very welcoming," she said. "I remember when I worked my first boys ICC Championship. The AD there, Brian Helsel, gave me the opportunity. And it wasn't just because I was a woman.
"When you step outside in different realms, you still have certain people that think women should only be doing women's sports where men can do both. That's not acceptable to me. The best person to do the job, should be the best person to do the job."
"We want people in those roles who are good, no matter gender, to fill those roles, because they are the best people. People in our Progressland area are second to none. They accept and they are proud of their community."
Fye said she wants other little girls, like her four nieces, to realize they can do whatever they set their mind to do, regardless of what the norm has been.
She took another step towards breaking those barriers on Thursday, as she donned her stripes and whistle.
Afterwards, she said the experience was everything she thought it would be and more.
"The experience was more than I could possibly imagine," Fye said. "It was memorable, exciting, euphoric and exhilarating. I am humbled, blessed, honored and grateful to be selected by the PIAA to be the first female to officiate a boys state championship basketball game.
"I enjoyed having this experience with my two partners (Dave & Wally) who have been nothing but supportive. It was a memory that I will cherish for a lifetime."
And it's one that will stay on the record books for a lifetime.