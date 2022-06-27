HOUTZDALE — The Mo Valley 12U Little League All-Star had just three hits in Sunday evening’s District 5 Little League Tournament winner’s bracket game against Philipsburg-Osceola, but they certainly made them count in a 5-2 victory at Randy Tubo Memorial Field.
Brady Mihalko had a clutch 2-run double in the second and a fourth-inning sacrifice fly to pace the offense, while Harrison Snyder scattered three hits in four innings of work on the mound to get the win.
Snyder ran into a little trouble in the early going as he walked one batter and surrendered two hits in the first inning as P-O got out to a 2-0 lead.
Hayden Koptchak drew a walk to lead off the first and moved to third when Mo Valley committed an error on Caden Miller’s ground ball. That was the only error in the game by either team.
Scotty Nevel and Lucas Connor followed with consecutive RBI singles to put P-O in front 2-0.
Mo Valley answered in the home half of the second, scoring four runs on just two hits as P-O starter Nevel struggled with the strike zone during the inning, issuing four walks.
“We always preach that you can’t walk people. It always comes back to haunt you,” P-O head coach Chris Foley said. “Our defense was stellar again, but we know we can’t walk people and then give up a hit. We know these teams are going to hit.”
Cole Tekely led off with a walk after a 9-pitch at bat in which he fouled off several pitches.
Snyder followed with an infield single and Trey Washell loaded the bases when he drew a walk.
P-O turned a big double play on the next batter as second baseman Jonathan Bloom snagged a line drive off the bat of Jacob Tarbay then fired to first to double off Washell.
But Mo Valley reloaded the bases when Nevel issued a walk to Evan Krause.
Cooper Keith then drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Tekely to make it 2-1.
Mihalko followed with a ground rule double to center field on an 0-2 pitch to knock in Snyder and Krause and give Mo Valley a 3-2 lead — a lead it never relinquished.
“The kids got down in the count 0-2 a couple times in that inning, but we fouled a couple off and battled back,” Mo Valley head coach Aaron Reifer said. “We ended up getting some walks and Mihalko — he’s been getting hits like that since he was 10. If we need a clutch hit, I want him up to bat.”
Snyder enjoyed 1-2-3 innings in both the second and third innings, then got out of a small jam in the fourth when he got a groundout with runners on first and second and two out.
Snyder allowed just one earned run on three hits in his four innings of work. He walked two batters and struck out six.
“Harrison’s a tough kid, a tough pitcher,” Reifer said. “He hits his spots all the time. Our boys have trouble hitting him in practice. He’s one of the most positive kids on the team, and he’s always smiling. He hits his spots and doesn’t back down. Even if something bad happens, he’ still out there smiling and grinding through it.”
Nevel led off P-O’s fourth with a hit — his second of the game — and C.J. Maines drew a walk on a full count with two out. But P-O was unable to come up with the hit it needed to plate a run.
“Offensively we still haven’t found it,” Foley said. “If we don’t get our bats going, we’re going to continue to struggle to score runs. These kids have to start putting the ball in play and making the defense work.”
Meanwhile, Mo Valley added to its lead.
Bo Washell was hit by a Nevel pitch to lead off the third.
After moving to second and third on wild pitches and Tekely drawing a walk, Washell stole home one a double steal that saw Tekely get gunned down by P-O catcher Mason Vaugh at second.
Mo Valley made it 4-2 in the fourth when Mihalko smacked a sacrifice fly to centerfield that plated Xavier Holes, who drew a one-out walk off P-O reliever Koptchak to get on base.
Bo Washell took over for Snyder on the mound in the top of the fifth and worked out of a jam to keep Mo Valley in the lead.
He hit leadoff batter Lane Grubb with a pitch, then uncorked a wild pitch. But he was bailed out by his defense when catcher Cash Reifer recovered the ball and threw to second and Mo Valley was able to get the out when Grubb lifted his hand off the bag and was tagged before a timeout was called.
Koptchak followed with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch, but he was left stranded as Washell worked out of the inning.
“It seemed like any time we got something started, we shot ourselves in the foot,” Foley said. “There were a couple plays that happened — young kid baseball — that we need to clean up. If we can and we get the bats rolling, we have the pitching to challenge some people.”
After the shaky fifth, Washell struck out the side in the sixth to end it.
“Bo puts a lot of weight on his own shoulders and sometimes he overthrows a little bit,” Reifer said. “But he just needs to trust himself, and that’s what he started doing in the sixth.”
With the win, Mo Valley moved on in the winner’s bracket and will host Bald Eagle Area Thursday. BEA beat Clearfield 19-0 in Sunday’s other winner’s bracket contest.
P-O falls to the loser’s bracket and is back in action Tuesday, playing host to Curwensville.
Philipsburg-Osceola—2
Koptchak ss-p 2110, Shoemaker 3b-ss 3000, Miller cf 2100, Nevel p-3b 3021, Connor rf 3011, M. Vaughn c 2000, Long ph 1000, Foley 1b 2000, Maines ph 0000, D. Vaughn lf 1000, Hertlein ph 1000, Bloom 2b 1000, Grubb ph 0000. Totals: 21-2-4-2.
Mo Valley—5
Mihalko ss 2013, Reifer c 3000, B. Washell 1b-p 2100, Tekely 3b-1b 1100, Clark ph 0000, Snyder p-3b 3110, T. Washell cf 1000, Tarbay 2b 1000, N. Krause ph 1000, E. Krause cf 0100, Holes ph 0100, Keith lf 0001, Vigilante lf 1010. Totals: 15-5-3-4.
Score by Innings
P-O 200 000—2 4 0
Mo Valley 031 10x—5 3 1
LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 5, Mo Valley 3. 2B—Koptchak; Mihalko. SF—Mihalko. HBP—Grubb (by Washell); B. Washell (by Nevel). SB—Miller; B. Washell. CS—Clark (by M. Vaughn). WP—Nevel 2, Koptchak 1; B. Washell.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Nevel—3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Koptchak—2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Mo Valley: Snyder—4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; B. Washell—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Snyder. LP—Nevel. Save—B. Washell.