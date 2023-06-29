Down to its last strike in the top of the sixth inning while trailing Clearfield 10-6 in a District 5 12U Little League All-Star elimination game at McNamee Field, Mo Valley rallied for seven runs to stun the hosts.
Mo Valley scored seven runs on three hits in the frame to take a 13-10 lead into the home half of the inning and pitcher Wyatt Archer closed out the comeback to keep their all-star season alive.
“It’s what these kids have done all year,” Mo Valley head coach Brian Hunter said. “With two outs, they come alive. They don’t stop. So we were kind of where we wanted to be given the situation. They just don’t have any quit in them.”
With two out in the top of the sixth and Hagen Cieslewicz on first base after he reached on a fielder’s choice that erased Archer from the base paths, Milo Reifer worked the count full before drawing a walk.
Calen Keith loaded the bases when he was hit by a pitch in front of Jase Moskell, who delivered a 2-run double on the first pitch of the at bat from the 11-hole in the order.
The Moskel double prompted a pitching change as the Mo Valley order turned to the top.
“You need somebody to turn the order,” Hunter said. “You don’t always have the weakest at the bottom. You need someone that can turn the order and he came up big and clutch.”
It looked like Clearfield might get out of the jam and close out the win, but Tarbay reached on an infield error to prolong the inning and plate a run to make it 10-9.
Consecutive walks to Ike Canner and Trey Washell reloaded the bases for Cash Reifer, who belted a 3-run double to the gap to give Mo Valley the 13-10 advantage.
“The kids played really good for five innings and then that last inning our pitchers couldn’t throw strikes,” Clearfield head coach Larry Spaid said. “And we had the one play where we could have ended the game and we threw the ball away. It’s tough.”
Archer got a pair of quick groundouts in the bottom of the sixth before Griffin Briskar singled. But Archer finished off the game by getting a fly ball to center field. Archer earned the win after coming on in relief in the fourth in a 6-6 game and tossing the final three innings. He allowed four runs on six hits and walked one, but his scoreless fourth and sixth innings were key to the victory.
“He only needed six pitches (in the fourth) when he came off the bench and right onto the mound,” Hunter said. “I couldn’t be happier with him. The kid is a ball player. All these kids are ball players.
“Everybody is a part of this team. No one can do it on their own and this game showed that. Everybody did their job. Everybody had a big hand in the outcome.”
Clearfield put itself in position to win with a 4-run bottom of the fifth.
Dylan Foust and Ty Thompson led off the fifth with consecutive singles, Dylan Putt followed with a base hit to score Foust, giving Clearfield a 7-6 lead.
Phoenix Spaid’s RBI groundout plated Thompson to make it 10-8, while Logan Sopic followed with a single that knocked in Putt.
After Paxton Parada reached on a fielder’s choice that erased Sopic from the base paths, Jake Strishock reached on an error before Colt Shannon walked. Parada then stole home for the final run of the inning, which put Clearfield on top 10-6.
“We’re starting to hit the ball. We’re starting to put games together,” Spaid said. “One of these times, we’re going to put a full game together. Tonight, we played good for five innings. We just needed the last one.”
Clearfield led 4-2 after one inning, getting an RBI infield single from Thompson, while a Mo Valley error and a wild pitch helped plate the other three runs.
Mo Valley tied things in the second on a Tarbay RBI single and Canner sac fly.
Clearfield regained the lead in the bottom of the second when Jack Dale’s base hit scored Shannon, who hit a one-out double.
The visitors took the lead in the top of the third thanks to an RBI groundout from Lucas Hunter and Logan Clark’s steal of home.
Parada’s RBI single in the home half of the third tied the game at 6-6, setting the stage for the wild final two innings.
Clearfield outhit Mo Valley 15-9.
Briskar led the way with three hits, while Foust, Thompson, Putt, Sopic and Shannon all had two.
Reifer led Mo Valley with two doubles and three RBIs. Tarbay had two hits and scored two runs.
With the win, Mo Valley advances in the loser’s bracket and hosts Curwensville today at 6 p.m.
Mo Valley—13
Tarbay 2b-p 4221, Canner lf 1201, Washell ss 2101, C. Reifer p-2b 4123, Clark c 4111, Hunter 1b 3001, Archer eh-p 2010, Cieslewicz rf 3210, M. Reifer eh 2100, Keith 3b 2210, Moskel cf 1112. Totals: 28-13-9-10.
Clearfield—10
Briskar ss-p-ss 4130, Foust 2b 4220, Thompson p-3b-cf 3221, Putt 1b 3221, Spaid cf-p 2101, Sopic 3b-ss-3b-p 2021, Parada eh 3111, Strishock eh 3000, Shannon lf 2120, Jarvis c 3000, Dale rf 3011. Totals: 32-10-14-6.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 222 007—13 9 3
Clearfield 411 040—10 15 3
LOB—Mo Valley 7, Clearfield 7. 2B—Reifer 2, Moskel; Briskar, Shannon. SF—Canner. HBP—Keith (by Spaid). SB—Clark 2; Spaid, Putt, Parada. CS—Archer. WP—Thompson 2, Briskar, Sopic 3; Tarbay. PB—Clark.
Pitching
Mo Valley: Reifer—1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Tarbay—2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Archer—3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Thompson—3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Briskar—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Spaid—2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Sopic—1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Archer. LP—Sopic.
Time—1:52.