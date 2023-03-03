CLARION — The Clearfield Bison boys basketball team and District 9 titles go hand in hand once postseason time rolls around. That was no different on Thursday night at PennWest Clarion's Tippin Gymnasium as the top-seeded Bison took down No. 2 St. Marys, 47-30, for the D-9 Class 4A title — its ninth consecutive district championship.
It was also a familiar face pacing the way for the Bison as senior Cole Miller had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds and he hit dagger after dagger to deflate the Dutchmen defense.
"Cole's fantastic," Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. "He's our school's all-time leading scorer. He rebounds and we had to put him on (St. Marys' forward Charlie) Coudriet because Coudriet's such a good rebounder. He was in the paint the whole time battling. That's not easy playing against a guy that big and strong all of the time. But he was able to rebound well for us — I thought that was the key for us in rebounding. Then offensively, once he gets into a rhythm, he's pretty tough to stop."
That "rhythm" started shortly after the opening tip as Miller had all five first quarter points as Clearfield led 5-0 early. However, the Dutchmen came back and went on a 10-0 run themselves, with Anthony Nedzinski knocking down a step-back three to put the Dutchmen up 8-5 after one quarter of play. A drive to the hoop by Dutchmen Tanner Fox made it 10-5 seconds into the second quarter.
"Give St. Marys credit," Glunt said. "They played so hard on defense. I don't know how many turnovers we had in the first quarter — but we had a lot. Credit to their defense. We made some adjustments and just got back to playing basketball and the kids adjusted to their defense. It was the first time we had seen a 1-2-2 matchup zone. So once we got accustomed to it, we started playing basketball as a team and we were very fortunate to hit shots."
The Bison got its offense going on driving in the lane and kicking it out to its perimeter players as Andon Greslick hit a corner three and then Miller knocked down another corner three to give Clearfield an 11-10 lead — a lead they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way.
"We try and drive and kick all of the time," Glunt said. "Sometimes you make them, sometimes you don't. We were just fortunate to make them."
After going up six, St. Marys cut the lead to four before a 5-0 Bison run gave Clearfield a 21-12 halftime advantage. After a Braison Patrick three to make it 19-12, Clearfield got the ball with about a minute left in the second quarter as Miller and the team decided to run down the clock. That allowed Miller to make a midranger along the baseline over the outstretched hands of Fox that found nothing but net and a nine-point halftime advantage.
"When (Miller's) playing well, our whole team plays well," Glunt said. "They feed off of his confidence. He's just a special player."
The Clearfield scoring barrage continued after halftime as they scored 17 points in the third quarter, although the Dutchmen were able to put up 14 in those eight minutes as well. After a Patrick corner three made it 32-21, St. Marys got its deficit to single-digits as Nedzinski made a tough bucket inside.
In the final minute of the third quarter, Miller hit a couple more daggers as a three-pointer appeared well on its way to popping out of the cylinder, only for Miller's follow through to help bring the ball back down through the net for a 35-23 lead.
Dutchmen Ben Paul matched Miller's three before Miller then drilled a stepback three over Fox with a couple seconds left on the clock, giving the Bison a 38-26 lead with a quarter left to play.
Clearfield then went into ball control to start the fourth and Luke Pallo, who came off the bench and had seven rebounds, scored inside and was fouled by Coudriet with 5:10 left to play. Pallo then completed the old-fashion three as Clearfield led by 15.
Two Miller free throws put the Bison up 45-28 with 2:54 left to play as two more Miller free throws and two Nedzinski free throws would set the final score at 47-30 for the team's ninth consecutive district title.
"This group of kids," Glunt said. "These seniors, when they were sixth graders, they won a basketball tournament at Clearfield and I told them, 'You guys are a special group.' They've come the whole way through the program and I'm just very fortunate coaching the whole group. Then the whole team coming together — starting a freshman, Anthony Lopez doesn't have much experience. Morgen didn't play last year and he's back out. So we had a lot of inexperience at the beginning. But they came together as a team and we're playing our best basketball at the end of the season. I'm very proud of them."
While Miller put up 25 and 10, Greslick joined him in double-figures with 11 points and three three-pointers. Patrick also had six points on two threes as the Bison hit nine shots from downtown. Clearfield's defense also held St. Marys' leading scorer Quin Gavazzi to just six points as Nedzinski led the Dutchmen with nine.
"It was a total team effort," Glunt said. "Braison (Patrick) hit a couple of big shots. Andon (Greslick) hit big shots. Luke Pallo played great defense. We put Anthony Lopez on (Gavazzi) — who is an excellent shooter. And he just chased him everywhere. Morgen Billotte gave us great minutes and a good bucket in the first half. It was just a total team effort."
Clearfield (17-6) runs its winning streak up to seven games now as it heads into the PIAA Class 4A playoffs on Friday, March 10 as they'll host the WPIAL (District 7) third seed in Laurel Highlands (22-3).
"I love it," Glunt said. "They have Rodney Gallagher — a four-star athlete, going to West Virginia — he's coming to the Bison gym. Let's see what happens."
St. Marys—30
Tanner Fox 1 0-0 2, Anthony Nedzinski 2 4-5 9, Tyler Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Quin Gavazzi 2 1-1 6, Charlie Coudriet 3 0-1 6, Ben Paul 2 0-0 5, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-7 30.
Clearfield—47
Cole Miller 8 5-6 25, Andon Greslick 4 0-0 11, Morgen Billotte 1 0-0 2, Braison Patrick 2 0-0 6, Anthony Lopez 0 0-0 0, Luke Pallo 1 1-1 3, Braylen Way 0 0-0 0, Kam Kushner 0 0-0 0, EV Maines 0 0-0 0, Kai Lynch 0 0-0 0, Parker Collins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-7 47.
Three-pointers: Gavazzi, Nedzinski, Paul. Miller 4, Greslick 3, Patrick 2.
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 8 4 14 4—30
Clearfield 5 6 17 9—47