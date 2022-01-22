HYDE — The Clearfield boys basketball team withstood an early barrage from behind the arc, then survived back-to-back, momentum-changing dunks in the fourth quarter before pulling away from Hollidaysburg 62-54 Friday evening at Bison Gymnasium.
The Tigers hit five of their first six shots from 3-point land — all in the first quarter, but Bison Cole Miller scored 13 of his game-high 28 in the first frame to lead the hosts to a 19-17 lead after a very fast-paced opening quarter.
“We didn’t do a very good job rebounding the ball (in the first),” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “We were trying to grab it one hand instead of two and they got three 3s because of it, and they got two more in transition because we didn’t sprint back. We know they’re going to push it. But right there are 15 points.
“If we do a better job with our fundamentals, they still might make them, but we need to make it harder on them. You hope to contain them, but you have to make it harder on them. They’re going to make some.”
Both teams cooled off, and the pace slowed a bit in the second as each went 5-of-14 from the field. The Tigers were able to keep Clearfield’s second-chance opportunities to a minimum thanks to a 10-4 edge on the boards in the frame and went into the half trailing by just one point, 32-31.
But Clearfield had second-chance points a plenty early in the third quarter as Isakk Way put the Bison on his back.
Playing with three fouls to start the second half, Way scored the first eight points in the quarter by either team and ended up netting 10 points and pulling down six rebounds in the third alone. He finished the game with 12 points and 11 rebounds — eight offensive.
“When Isakk plays like that, we become a totally different team,” Glunt said. “He rebounded. He was ferocious with every loose ball, he was diving on the floor. He was not going to be deterred. I’m very proud of him. He’s been practicing that way.
“But he was very frustrated he got those three fouls in the first half and he came out in the second half and was just fantastic. I just hope he continues to play like that because he was awesome.”
Clearfield led 40-31 at one point in the third, but the Tigers cut it to a 44-40 deficit by the start of the fourth. Cole Walters and Brady Steiner each drilled 3s to fuel the Hollidaysburg comeback.
In the fourth quarter, the Tigers started on a 6-2 run punctuated by a Mason Goodman dunk off a fast break he started, prompting a timeout from Glunt.
Just moments after the stoppage, the Bison were hit with a little deja vu as Goodman stole the ball and ended another fast break with a two-handed jam to make the score 48-48.
That’s when Miller and teammate Ryan Gearhart took over the game.
Miller started a game-ending 14-6 run by the Bison with a contested 3-pointer that was met with a thunderous roar by the home crowd, giving the Bison a 51-48 advantage.
“That gave us a shot of energy,” Glunt said. “From that point forward, I don’t think they got closer than three points.”
Miller hit another 3 moments later and ended the game with a layup off a deep inbounds pass from Gearhart that broke the press and salted the game away.
Miller netted 10 in the fourth, while Gearhart scored six after the duo was held without a point in the third.
“They stepped up when it really mattered, and they were tired,” Glunt said. “I don’t take them off the floor very much. They just battled. And they practice so hard. They bought into the program and they work so hard and they give themselves the opportunities to make those plays when it matters.”
Miller led all players with 12 rebounds. Nick Collins added seven points and six boards for Clearfield.
Walters led the Tigers with 12 points, while Goodman scored 10. Jake Hileman also netted 10 and had a team-high seven rebounds.
With the win, Clearfield swept the season series from the Tigers while improving to 9-3 overall and 5-2 in the Mountain League.
The Bison visit DuBois on Monday.
Hollidaysburg—54
Goodman 5 0-0 10, Rhodes 0 5-7 5, Hileman 4 2-4 10, Walters 4 0-0 12, McGinnis 2 0-2 6, Holsopple 1 0-0 2, Steiner 3 0-0 9. Totals: 19 7-13 54.
Clearfield—62
Greslick 0 0-0 0, Miller 9 5-5 28, Collins 2 3-4 7, I. Way 5 2-2 12, Gearhart 4 2-2 10, Pallo 2 1-3 5, Natoli 0 0-0 0, Wilt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 13-16 62.
Three-pointers: Walters 4, McGinnis 2, Steiner 3; Miller 5.
Score By Quarters
Hollidaysburg 17 14 9 14—54
Clearfield 19 13 12 18—62