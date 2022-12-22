HYDE — Clearfield’s Cole Miller and Morgen Billotte combined for 46 points, 20 rebounds and 11 three-pointers on Wednesday night in a 64-59 victory over one-loss West Branch.
Miller had 32 points, including eight treys, and 16 rebounds, while Billotte had 14 points, four rebounds and three treys.
“Credit to Miller, we were on him,” said West Branch head coach Danny Clark. “He’s a great player, but we wanted their other guys to beat us and they did.
“Billotte and (Braylen) Way had big games. We expected Miller to, but not 23 and 24.”
Clearfield led by five points after the first quarter, thanks to three treys from Miller and eight points from Billotte.
“What an atmosphere,” said Bison head coach Nate Glunt. “We’ve been on the road for what seems like two months. But we had four road games.
“Our kids stepped up tonight and battled. Morgan played unbelievable that first half and Cole had 32 points.
“Braison (Patrick) had a great game. I thought he really matured this game. We’ve been challenging him to play without fear and he had some big buckets in the fourth quarter and hit those foul shots.
“Braylen Way stepped up big time. Kam Kushner and Skylar (Clark) all played good.”
West Branch cut it to 32-29 at the half after getting several Bison turnovers and capitalizing.
Lukas Colton had seven of the Warriors’ 13 points in the frame, while Isaac Tiracorda added four.
“They didn’t make many mistakes on their end,” Clark said. “We made a lot of mistakes on our end. We were out of synch tonight. That was the first time we saw man really.
“They weren’t getting us out of our spots. We were just in different spots.
“Defensively, we switched it up and we were able to get back into the game, but we don’t account for Billotte hitting three threes.
“I think we are the better team overall. This was their first home game and they were pumped up. The kids wanted to beat them. It’s disappointing we let it get to that.”
West Branch, which led the game 7-6 before Clearfield retook the lead at 9-7, never got closer than three points the rest of the way.
The Warriors switched from a 1-3-1 to a 2-3 which seemed to cause some headaches for the Bison, as the lead got cut to 47-44 just 20 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“They are so long and athletic,” Glunt said. “We played it okay and then we had four straight turnovers. All of their guys are 6-2. They had a great game against Bald Eagle Area.
“I thought we stayed calm on offense in the second half. You want to attack, but you have to stay calm. We got some good shots and Cole with 32 points, he did awesome.”
Miller came up big in the fourth for Clearfield, knocking down two baskets and going 2-for-2 from the free throw line.
Way added six points, while Patrick had four.
Clearfield was playing short-handed with some of its players, including two starters, sick. Andon Greslick did play some Wednesday night after missing two games.
“Give Andon credit,” Glunt said. “He gave us some minutes. He’s been out for a week and a half, but he battled when he came in. Once we get him back full speed, I think we will be even better.
“It’s been a challenge. It hasn’t been the most fun, but boy does it make your team better. If we don’t have this, guys like Kam Kushner and Skylar Clark don’t get in as much. It’s really going to help us down the road.”
Clearfield went back up 62-54 with just over two minutes to play. Miller hit his two allotted free throws while both Joel Evans and Tiracorda scored for West Branch to set the final at 64-59.
“West Branch is an excellent team,” said Glunt. “That team beat Philipsburg by a lot. For us to play as well as we did, I am extremely pleased with our effort.”
Way finished the game with 12 points for the BIson, while Patrick had six.
West Branch was led by Tiracorda’s 16 points and seven rebounds. Owen Koleno added 13 points and six rebounds, while Evans had 11 points and seven rebounds.
“I like our heart,” said Clark. “We got down and we’d get it right back. But it takes a toll on you getting over that hump.
“We know we could do better on certain things. It will help us in the future. It really will.”
Clearfield improved to 3-2 overall. The Bison play Williamsburg in the opening game of the Cambria Heights Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
West Branch fell to 5-2 overall. The Warriors host Glendale this evening.
The junior varsity game was won by West Branch 47-35.
West Branch—59
Colton 4 0-1 10, Evans 5 1-2 11, Koleno 5 2-2 13, Tiracorda 8 0-0 16, Kolesar 3 0-0 6, Z. McGonigal 1 0-2 3. Totals: 26 3-7 59.
Clearfield—64
Miller 11 2-5 32, Greslick 0 0-0 0, Billotte 5 1-2 14, Patrick 2 2-2 6, Lopez 0 0-0 0, Way 5 1-2 12, Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-11 64.
Three-pointers: Colton 2, Z. McGonigal. Miller 8, Billotte 3, Way.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 16 13 13 17—59
Clearfield 22 10 15 17—64