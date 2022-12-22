Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow during the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.