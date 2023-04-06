Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Paige Mikesell, a Clearfield native, was recently selected as a College Sports Communicators Academic All-American Team Member of the Year for Women’s Swimming and Diving in Division II.
CSC currently sponsors Academic All-America programs for men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country across all four divisions.
“It is exciting to win this award, knowing that it is putting IUP and our swim and dive team on the map,” Mikesell said. “I think as a team we can be overlooked, so winning this prestigious award shows people that you can be successful at IUP, both in the pool and in the classroom.
“Our coaches always emphasized working hard in the pool, but also in the classroom, and winning this award reflects the culture they have created on our team.”
Mikesell was also a first team Academic All-America At-Large in 2020-21 and a third team Academic All-America At-Large in 2019-20.
Student-athletes are nominated by their athletics communications director and must have a minimum 3.50 GPA and be a starter or important reserve on their team. All nominees receive Academic All-District recognition and advance to the national ballot. There are 20,000 nominations annually.
An Academic All-American Team Member of the Year is selected in each sport and division by CSC members voting within their division. There are 66 recipients each year.
This year, ESPN’s Holly Rowe introduced each team member in a short video highlighting their accomplishments.
“I actually did not talk to her,” Mikesell said. “I was shocked when they posted the video because they did not include the guy that was interviewing me. But it is cool that they got Holly to introduce us.”
Mikesell, who won NCAA gold in the 200 free in 2021, is a 17-time All-American after earning certificates in six events at the 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving National Championships in the 100 butterfly and the 200 IM.
She placed fifth in the 100 butterfly, and had a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 200 freestyle and 200 IM. Mikesell set school-record times in both the 100 butterfly (53.45) and 200 IM (2:00.82) in the preliminaries.
Mikesell was a four-time All-American in the 100 and 200 butterfly and the 200 freestyle. She also defended her Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) title in the 200 IM, giving her 12 PSAC championships. Mikesell was also part of the second-place 800 freestyle team. She is Health and Physical Education major with a perfect 4.0 GPA both as an undergraduate and graduate student.
“Looking back on my collegiate career, I can definitely say that I am happy with what I was able to accomplish,” Mikesell said. “I would not say I am satisfied with how my career ended, but this sport is so much more than just swimming, so I know that I can be happy regardless.
“My last NCAA meet did not quite go as planned, but I had a lot of fun just competing with my teammates. The love and support that my coaches and teammates have given me while at IUP is something that I will never forget and I was so fortunate to have them”
Mikesell also got to share many of her accomplishments in real time with her older sister Claire and younger brother Luke, who were both also on the IUP Swimming and Diving team.
“Some of my favorite moments with IUP Swimming were being able to compete with both my brother and sister and having us all podium at NCAAs, when I won the 200 freestyle at NCAA’s in a very unconventional way, when our girls team won PSACs, and meeting my very best friends throughout the years,” Mikesell said. “IUP Swimming will forever have a special place in my heart.”
Mikesell says she is hoping to to find a teaching job back home and continue her involvement in the sport.
“I am hoping to get a teaching job in the Clearfield Area next school year,” she said. “I have a love for coaching and definitely want to pursue that as well.”