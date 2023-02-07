ALLPORT — West Branch’s Jenna Mertz set a career-high Monday against Curwensville, pouring in 34 points in a 70-29 victory over the Lady Tide.
Mertz netted the Lady Warriors’ first 15 points of the game and had 20 by the end of the first quarter. She added five rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocked shots for the game.
Mertz and Curwensville’s Karleigh Freyer traded buckets to start Monday’s contest before the Lady Warrior junior went on an individual 13-0 run to give the Lady Warriors a 15-2 advantage.
“Jenna usually brings it and tonight she saw the bottom of the net early and I think that gave her some confidence,” West Branch head coach Justin Koleno said.
“She’s a very good player,” Curwensville head coach Dawna Wheeler said of Mertz. “It’s just frustrating because we know what she’s doing, but we’re a step behind her every time.”
The West Branch defense helped Mertz out as it came up with six blocked shots in the first quarter to go with four steals. Many of those defensive plays ended with Mertz on the business end of a layup.
“As a coach you love it when your team leaders take charge,” Koleno said, “Jenna took charge right from the tipoff. She did great, and we had a lot of defense turning into offense. She did a good job at the top of the key bothering the adjacent passes, she got a couple tips, and her teammates did a good job looking for her in transition.”
Lady Warrior Sarah Guglielmi came off the bench to drill a 3-pointer for West Branch’s first points not scored by Mertz. Ally Shingledecker added a pair of buckets and the Lady Warriors, who shot 11-of-13 from the floor in the first, took a commanding 28-4 lead to the second.
“We have to pick up the intensity,” Wheeler said. “We have to come out ready to play. We need to look to push the ball more and do the things we need to do, and of course take care of the basketball.”
West Branch’s shooting percentage fell in the second as it hit just 7-of-21 shots, but the Lady Warriors extended their lead to 43-14 by the half.
Mertz and Katrina Cowder each had six points, Emmie Parks had two and Shingledecker nailed a 3-pointer to account for the hosts’ scoring.
Curwensville got a trey from Janelle Passmore and two baskets from Skylar Pentz to lead the the Lady Tide’s 10-point second.
But Curwensville was just 5-of-30 from the field in the first half and ended the game hitting on 9-of-56. West Branch blocked a total of 10 shots in the contest.
“We didn’t have good shot selection at times, but we still want to shoot the ball more,” Wheeler said. “We just have to take better shots.”
Mertz came out of the half aggressively taking the ball to the hoop as the Lady Warriors pushed the ball up the floor, adding eight quick points almost exclusively on drives to put the Mercy Clock in motion.
Erin Godin added a pair of buckets and Marley Croyle hit a 3 as West Branch won the quarter 15-10.
“It’s been a big emphasis for us this week playing with pace,” Koleno said. “We know some of these playoff teams play with a little more pace than we’re used to. So we’re trying to get used to playing a little faster, and I thought the girls did a good job with that.”
The Lady Tide got six points from Karleigh Freyer and four from Pentz in the frame.
West Branch outscored Curwensville 12-5 in the fourth to set the final. Passmore had all five Lady Tide points and ended up with a team-high 10.
Freyer added nine points and nine rebounds, while Pentz netted eight points and pulled down seven boards.
Cowder recorded a double double for West Branch with 10 points and 10 rebounds and collected three blocked shots. Parks added eight rebounds — seven on the offensive side.
The Lady Warriors won the battle on the boards 41-26 and had 16 total offensive rebounds.
“We love to see us win the rebound game because we always preach that if we’re taking more shots than the the team, we have a good chance,” Koleno said. “We played with a little bit of a bigger lineup to start the game. I actually played with three forwards and I think that helped with the rebounds.”
West Branch improved to 13-7 overall and 5-2 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Curwensville slipped to 1-19 overall and 1-7 in the MVL.
The Lady Warriors are back in action this evening, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Lady Tide host Mount Union on Thursday.
NOTE: The previous career mark for Mertz also came against the Lady Tide last season when she had 32 in a contest that took two days to play. The first part of the game was played at West Branch, but the game was stopped and suspended due to a possible gas leak. The contest was finished before the regularly scheduled game against the Lady Tide later in the season. Mertz had 21 in the night cap.
Curwensville—29
Pentz 3 2-6 8, Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Price 1 0-0 2, Freyer 3 3-7 9, Butler 0 0-0 0, Passmore 3 2-2 10, Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 7-15 29.
West Branch—70
Mertz 15 2-3 34, Cowder 5 0-1 10, Parks 1 0-0 2, Betts 1 0-0 2, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 1 0-0 3, Shingledecker 3 0-0 7, Godin 2 1-2 5, Croyle 2 0-0 5, Koleno 0 0-0 0, M. Williams 0 0-0 0, Prestash 0 0-0 0, L. Williams 0 0-0 0, Bush 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 3-6 70.
Three-pointers: Passmore 2, Mertz 2, Guglielmi, Shingledecker, Croyle.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 4 10 10 5—29
West Branch 28 15 15 12—70