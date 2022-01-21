ALLPORT — The old saying goes, ‘Some days you're the hammer and some days you are the nail.’
That saying proved true for Moshannon Valley, which fell to West Branch 51-11 just one night after defeating Philipsburg-Osceola 43-18.
“I really wanted to have the same momentum we had yesterday (against P-O),” said Damsels head coach Jillian Kane. “But our shots didn’t fall inside. At the half we had 29 attempts and half of those were in the paint.
“Our shots weren’t falling. (Jenna) Mertz, (Katrina) Cowder and (Allie) Shingledecker shot the lights out. All of their girls were making their shots tonight.”
If Moshannon Valley was the nail on Thursday, West Branch was a sledgehammer.
The Lady Warriors saw six of the eight players they dressed score.
West Branch jumped out to a 13-0 lead after one quarter, getting six points from Mertz, four from Hannah Betts and a trey from Shingledecker.
Moshannon Valley finally got on the board with 7:01 to play in the second quarter as Emily Murawski hit one of her two free throws.
The Lady Warriors would lead 23-1 before the Damsels scored a bucket, which also came from Murawski.
“I think the run at the beginning of the game really settled us in,” said West Branch head coach Justin Koleno. “A lot of it was just pushing the pace, just getting there before their zone got there.
“They were trying to give some of our scorers some extra attention with their defense, and a good way to beat that is to be at the other end of the court. The girls a great job with that.”
West Branch took a 32-6 lead to the locker room with Mertz having 16 of those points.
Moshannon Valley, which went 4-for-51 in the game shooting, struggled to get the ball in the hoop, especially in the paint.
That was due to the play by Cowder, who had seven blocks in the game.
“Katrina is always a rim protector for us,” Koleno said. “Even when she is not getting big stats, but it’s because other teams won’t put the ball up against her. She is an intimidating force.”
West Branch scored quickly twice in the third quarter to go up 36-6 and start the running clock.
The Lady Warriors closed out the game on a 7-1 run, setting the final at 52-11.
Mertz finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Cowder had eight points, seven blocks and six rebounds. Shingledecker had 11 points.
“Jenna Mertz did a great job running, our posts did a great job working together,” said Koleno. “I thought the ball movement was nice and we got the shots we wanted.
“I really liked the Hannah and Katrina have been working together in the post. It keeps looking better every game and today was no different.”
Murawski and Emily Davis each had three points for the Damsels. Davis also had five rebounds.
Ella Berg had six rebounds, while Madison McCoy and Riley Wharton each had four.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 4-10 overall, 2-4 in the Moshannon Valley League and 0-8 in the Inter County Conference. The Damsels travel to Curwensville on Monday.
West Branch improved to 6-5 overall, 3-1 in the MVL and 3-4 in the ICC. The Lady Warriors head to Mount Union on Monday.
Moshannon Valley—11
McClelland 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 1-1 3, Demko 0 0-0 0, Wharton 1 0-0 2, Murawski 1 1-2 3, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Berg 0 1-4 1, Martin 0 0-0 0, McCoy 0 0-0 0, Clarkson 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 3-5 11.
West Branch—52
Guglielmi 1 0-0 2, Mertz 9 5-6 25, Godin 1 0-0 2, Cowder 3 2-2 8, Betts 2 0-0 4, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 4 0-0 11, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-8 52.
Three-pointers: Mertz 2, Shingledecker 3.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 0 6 4 1—11
West Branch 13 19 13 7—52