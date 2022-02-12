PHILIPSBURG — The West Branch girls basketball played six quarters against Curwensville on Thursday night, coming away with two wins.
And the Lady Warriors continued that good play on Friday night at the Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School, downing the Lady Mounties 45-14.
The Lady Warriors had two players in double figures with Jenna Mertz (20) and Katrina Cowder (12).
“I thought P-O’s defense strangled us in the first quarter there,” said West Branch head coach Justin Koleno. “And we kind of shot our way out of it.
“Once we started shooting and got them committed to the three, the drives opened up a little bit more for us.”
The Lady Warriors struggled to get that offense going early on as the game was tied 4-4 midway through the first quarter.
But two big 3s by Mertz put the Lady Warriors up 10-5 at the end of the frame.
Despite being outrebounded by the Lady Mounties 34-17, West Branch continued to pull away in the second quarter.
Cowder had seven of her 12 points in the frame, while Mertz and Erin Godin each had two.
“Another thing that worked for us tonight in the second quarter was feeding the high post to Katrina,” Koleno said. “We kind of ran the offense through her. She did a nice job controlling the ball.
“Distrubuting the ball isn’t really the main part of her repertoire. But she used it tonight and it opened up a lot of things for us.”
All of Philipsburg-Osceola’s offense in the second came off a bucket and two free throws by Reagan Thorp.
“It’s really what our season has turned into,” said Lady Mounties head coach Brandon Myers. “We can’t buy a basket to save our lives. And I think it starts to make our offense anxious and they are afraid to make mistakes.
“We just didn’t have it today. It was a close game and a slow game for awhile. But West Branch can hit threes and they can drive. That’s a good offensive team.”
The Lady Warriors traded baskets back and forth with the Lady Mounties to start the second half, leading 26-14.
But West Branch went on a 13-1 to finish the quarter, essentially putting the game away with the 39-14 lead.
The Lady Mounties struggled with several missed shots, including a handful under the hoop.
West Branch finished out the game on a 6-0 run to set the final.
Mertz finished the game with six steals, while Cowder had six rebounds and four blocks. Ally Shingledecker had six points, while Erin Godin had four. Kayleigh Smeal added three points.
“Someone who has a really good week and a really good year for us is Erin Godin,” Koleno said. “She’s not one who necessarily fills up the stat sheet, but she does all the little things right that allows the other players to do what they do.”
P-O was led by Thorp’s 11 rebounds and seven points. Potter had six rebounds and two points, as did Lily Warlow.
“I try to tell the girls that our defensive highlights get hidden this year behind the scores,” Myers said. “When we play under control, but quick, our defense is not that bad. We’ve had a lot of nice individual performances.
“When we can figure how to put it together we are going to be just fine.”
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 2-19 overall. The Lady Mounties head to Bellefonte on Wednesday.
West Branch improved to 11-9 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Northern Cambria on Monday.
West Branch—45
Mertz 8 2-4 20, Cowder 4 2-2 12, Godin 2 0-0 4, Betts 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 2 0-2 6, Smeal 1 0-0 3, Guglielmi 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Glover 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-8 45.
Philipsburg-Osceola—14
Warlow 1 0-0 2, Sharrer 1 1-2 3, Potter 1 0-0 2, Thorp 2 3-4 7, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0, Malinich 0 0-0 0, Wood 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 4-6 14.
Three-pointers: Mertz 2, Cowder 2, Shingledecker 2, Smeal.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 10 11 18 6—45
P-O 5 4 5 0—14