ALLPORT — Jenna Mertz filled the stat sheet Wednesday evening against Harmony.
The Lady Warrior sophomore had game-highs in points (16), rebounds (12) and assists (5), while recording four steals to lead West Branch to a 47-23 victory over the Lady Owls.
“It’s such a breath of fresh air dealing with good athletes and good kids to boot,” said West Branch head junior high coach Chad Koleno, who was filling in for varsity head coach Justin Koleno, who is on quarantine. “And you couldn’t ask for a better person than Jenna. She’s awesome to work with and she does it all for the team.”
Mertz and the Lady Warriors surged to a 15-2 lead after one quarter and were up 19-2 early in the second, thanks to a defense that caused 16 first-half turnovers and held Harmony to just 4-of-16 shooting over the first two quarters of play.
“That was a very tough hole to get out of,” Harmony head coach Kristen Winings said. “Our offense just kind of fell apart. Our defense, our rebounding ... we need to work on all of that.”
Erin Godin, Mertz and Emmie Parks all scored four points in the first quarter to help build the lead and each had steals that led to easy transition buckets.
“One of our biggest assets on defense is our length,” Koleno said. “The girls use their length to their advantage. They tip balls. They anticipate well. It’s real fun coaching girls that have a background of basketball knowledge.”
Harmony cut into the Lady Warrior lead later in the second, thanks to five points from Sherri Kephart and a basket inside by Jessalyn Schneider, but still trailed 25-11 at the half.
“I thought our girls did a real good job not being complacent,” Koleno said. “They still pressed the ball. Our defense the last two games we’re pretty excited about. We held both teams to under 25 points. Assignment basketball right now is looking real good. The girls are communicating well and I’m very proud of them.”
West Branch widened the advantage to 22 points early in the third quarter as Mertz, Sarah Betts and Katrina Cowder all made field goals to up the score to 33-11.
Kephart scored six of her team-high 13 points later in the third to help Harmony end the frame on an 8-2 run to make it 35-19 heading to the third.
“The girls definitely played better as the game went on,” Winings said. “They came back as a team.”
Neither team was able to do much offensively in the frame as the Lady Warriors outscored the visitors 6-4 until the waning moments when bench players Allie Shingledecker and Kayleigh Smeal drilled consecutive 3-pointers to put the exclamation point on the 24-point victory.
All eight girls for West Branch that got in the game scored at least one basket. Katrina Cowder had eight points, while Sarah Guglielmi netted seven.
“Not only did everyone score in the game, but it was a great day for our program overall because we had three wins (junior high, JV and varsity) in a row,” Koleno said. “And day that happens is a good day.”
West Branch was plus-18 on the boards. Cowder and Parks each had five rebounds. Parks also had five steals.
The Lady Warriors improved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Harmony dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the MVL.
The Lady Warriors are back in action Friday at Mount Union.
Harmony’s next game will be back at West Branch for the holiday tournament on Dec. 28.
The Lady Owls play Bald Eagle Area.
Harmony—23
Winings 0 1-2 1, Beck 0 0-0 0, Peace 1 0-0 2, Kephart 6 0-0 13, Schneider 2 1-2 5, Brothers 0 0-2 0, Passmore 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 2-6 23.
West Branch—47
Mertz 6 4-4 16, Betts 1 0-0 2, Godin 2 0-0 4, Cowder 3 2-2 8, Guglielmi 3 0-0 7, Shingledecker 1 0-0 3, Smeal 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 6-6 47.
Three-pointers: Kephart; Guglielmi, Smeal, Shingledecker.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 2 9 8 4—23
West Branch 15 10 10 12—47