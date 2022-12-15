ALLPORT — The West Branch girls basketball team broke out to a 15-0 lead on Harmony Wednesday night, en route to a 55-23 victory.
The Lady Warriors led 15-0 to start the game, thanks to the press and several Lady Owl turnovers.
Erin Godin had the first two buckets of the game, thanks to a breakaway off the tip and a steal and layup.
Mertz then added seven straight points to make it 11-0.
“I really liked the way we came out and played some man defense there,” said West Branch head coach Justin Koleno. “It’s something that we have been emphasizing a little bit.
“We wanted to get more intense defensively. I think getting a little bit uncomfortable is a good thing. We have been applying pressure in some places we haven’t so far this year.
“I thought the girls did pretty well with it. I thought we saw a lot of transition buckets because of it.”
The Lady Warriors then let off the press, and the Lady Owls scored two quick buckets right before the end of the first quarter to cut it to 15-4.
Harmony opened the second quarter with the first two scores to trim the lead down to 15-8 before West Branch started pressing again.
That helped the Lady Warriors pull out to a 30-12 advantage at the half.
“They came back, West Branch just outhustled us,” said Harmony head coach Kristen Winings. The defense was bad tonight. But I am proud of them for sticking with it and to keep trying and going at them.”
West Branch forced several turnovers, while Katrina Cowder added several blocks.
The Lady Warriors were able to use their 16-player strong bench to give several players breaks.
“I was very pleased with the way the girls played well together,” Koleno said.
“It’s really nice to have a deep bench this year. It’s something we haven’t had since I got here. Having those 16 players really helps in practice. We can get at each other everyday at practice.
“Every single time we get on the court, we get all those girls the experience and it’s so valuable.
“It’s so nice to play your heart out for three minutes and have somebody else come in and get a break.”
Harmony didn’t have the same luxury. The game was already a varsity only start because the Lady Owls were down to just nine players.
But one of those, starter Alyssa Passmore, was dealing with an injury, so it limited her time.
“That’s a big person to be down,” said Winings. “She’s one of our main rebounders and a hustler.”
West Branch had another big run in the third quarter, going up 41-12 before the Lady Owls finally got a bucket from Jessalyn Schneider.
The Lady Warriors ended the frame on a 14-4 run, leaving them just two points shy of starting the running clock.
West Branch got to start the fourth quarter, as Parks hit a putback to make it 46-16.
While the Lady Warriors started the frame on an 11-0 run, the Lady Owls did close on a 4-0 run with two baskets from Jaylee Beck.
Beck finished the night with nine points and eight rebounds to lead Harmony, while Schneider led all players with 10 rebounds.
“We can definitely work with this and move on a get better,” said Winings.
Mertz had 30 points, including four treys, and four rebounds. Cowder added six points and five rebounds.
Emmie Parks had seven rebounds to lead the Lady Warriors.
“It’s nice to have momentum heading into some important games coming up,” Koleno said. “I think our confidence is growing each game. We are right were we wanted to be right now. There are no complaints from me.”
West Branch improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Warriors travel to Juniata Valley on Friday.
Harmony (0-3) travels to Ferndale on Friday.
Harmony—23
Winings 0 2-2 2, Keener 0 0-0 0, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-2 0, Adams 0 0-0 0, Sheredy 0 0-0 0, Beck 4 1-2 9, Schneider 3 0-0 6, Fry 3 0-2 6. Totals: 10 3-8 23.
West Branch—55
Mertz 12 2-2 30, Cowder 3 0-0 6, Godin 2 0-0 4, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, Parks 1 0-0 2, Betts 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 1 0-0 2, Prestash 1 0-0 2, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Smeal 1 0-0 3, Croyle 1 0-0 2, L. Williams 2 0-0 4, M. Williams 0 0-0 0, Briscoe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 2-2 55.
Three-pointers: Mertz 4, Smeal.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 4 8 4 7—23
West Branch 15 15 14 11—55