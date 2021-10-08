PURCHASE LINE — Curwensville posted 17 third quarter points in its 24-22 victory over Purchase Line Friday night from Barry T Madill Field in a rare non-conference matchup between the two neighboring school districts, the first in over 50 years.
Junior quarterback Dan McGarry was able to shake off two first-half interceptions and complete 18-of-33 passes including a long second quarter bomb to Ty Terry from 59-yards away to get on the scoreboard first.
McGarry and Terry also broke Golden Tide single-season program records with their performances.
“In the past, the two interceptions may have bothered Danny,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “But I am really proud of the way he fought back and forgot about the turnovers and helped us pick up a big win.”
Both Terry and Jake Mullins each caught six passes, Terry for 127 yards and Mullins added 107 yards receiving for the Tide’s offense.
McGarry threw for 292 yards and now has 1,694 for the season, breaking Jake Terry’s single-season record of 1,526 set in 2015.
Ty Terry, Jake’s younger brother, broke the single-season receiving yards record as he now has 818. Quamone Newkirk was the previous record holder with 781 in 2015.
Curwensville held the Red Dragons scoreless over the first 24 minutes and did not find the end zone either until the 3:35 mark in the second quarter with the McGarry-to-Terry combination. Mullins was effective in special teams as well, as he added the first of his three extra points to bring the half time score to 7-0.
The first half did not have much in the way of scoring, and although the Tide dominated in first half stats, both teams were slow out of the gates.
Curwensville might have had to shake off some rust after not playing last week due to COVID protocols.
“I was actually impressed with the way our guys stayed with it tonight,” Thompson said. “It’s hard to keep the kids attention sometimes when you miss a game and all you have is practice, but I liked how they kept it all together.”
Curwensville totaled 177 total yards to Purchase Line’s 68 over the first two quarters and led in total first downs 6-to-2.
“Our defensive coordinator put together a great game plan,” Thompson said. “We are always going to be undersized, but we can’t use it as an excuse. Our kids know that by now and we have to play hard, especially on defense.”
Penalties were plenty throughout the game, Curwensville was tagged for 5-for-50 yards while Purchase Line had 4-for-31 during the first half.
In addition to McGarry’s two picks during the first two quarters, the Tide also turned the ball over to Purchase Line on a Ty Terry fumble right before halftime with under one-minute to go.
Purchase Line’s Austin Chambers and John Elick were on the receiving end of McGarry’s first half interceptions; however, the Red Dragons couldn’t turn any of the three first half turnovers into any points.
Curwensville’s Thad Butler found the end zone on a 14-yard run along the visiting sideline on the Tide’s first second-half possession only four plays into its 58-yard drive. Mullins drilled the PAT for a 14-0 Curwensville lead with 11:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Butler had 8 yards in the first half but finished with 54 yards on 11 carries to go along with his touchdown.
The Red Dragons began at their own 20-yard line after Mullins drilled one of his five touchbacks through the end zone. Purchase Line effectively answered on their 8-play, 80-yard drive with John Elick finding running back Brady Syster for a 9-yard touchdown with 8:21 remaining. A Tide penalty on the PAT moved the ball to the 1-yard line where PL’s Jayce Brooks slammed the two-point conversion in to cut the lead to 14-8.
Mullins continued his impressive night on Curwensville’s next possession with a 19-yard field goal to give the Tide a two-score lead 17-8 with less than 6-minutes to play in the third quarter.
The Tide used a 47-yard pass play from McGarry to Andrew Freyer to advance the ball to the Red Dragons 1-yard line, but the home team stopped them on three consecutive plays before the Mullins field goal.
After Curwensville scored on a pass, run, and field goal, they added a defensive touchdown with 4:59 remaining in the third quarter when Blaine Witherite recovered a John Elick fumble in the end zone. After Mullins PAT, the Tide held a 24-8 advantage.
“We had some guys banged up and moving around playing some different positions, but the defense stepped up,” Thompson said.
The Red Dragons stormed back with two fourth quarter touchdowns to make it interesting late.
After a fumble, Curwensville was assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty and gave Purchase Line field position at the Tide 47. Eight plays later Red Dragons quarterback John Elick found the end zone from 8 yards away and added the two-point conversion to move the score to 24-16 with 6:48 to play.
Curwensville was forced to punt on its next possession, and the Red Dragons marched down the field once again six plays into their ensuing drive with Elick connecting with Jayce Brooks from 13-yards away to bring the Dragons to within a two-point conversion of a tie. Elick’s option attempt was turned away by a host of Tide defenders to keep the score 24-22.
Curwensville was able to recover the onside kick and add a couple of first downs to end the game with an all-around team win.
In addition to McGarry’s 292 passing yards, the Tide added 64 net rushing yards totaling 356.
With the Red Dragons late push, they were able to accumulate 290 total yards — 186 on the ground and 104 passing.
Purchase Line fullback Jayce Brooks led their attack with 81-yards on 13 attempts. Elick added 57 rushing on 8 carries. He also was 13-for-19 for 104 yards. Austin Chambers was his favorite target on the night with 8 receptions for 55 yards.
Curwensville will face Southern Huntingdon next week back in the Inter-County Conference.
“They are always a tough, physical team and we will have to be ready for them in preparation for next week,” Thompson added.