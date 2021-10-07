CURWENSVILLE — Sarah McClelland netted a hat trick, scoring two of her goals late in the second half to lead the Moshannon Valley girls soccer team to a 4-2 victory over Curwensville Wednesday at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
McClelland’s first goal came at 10:52, capping a flurry of scoring between the teams that netted the Damsels a 2-1 lead at the break.
Her second goal came at 61:46, breaking a 2-2 tie, while her tally at 69:06 gave the Damsels some breathing room down the stretch.
“She was just perfect tonight,” Mo Valley head coach Joceny Benjamin said. “I had her in the midfield and Emily (Davis) in the front and we couldn’t get the ball forward, so I switched them and the next minute we scored.
“I’m just made that I don’t have more years with Sarah and Emily. This is their last year so I’m sad about that.”
Curwensville opened the scoring at 8:17 when Tenleigh Bumbarger got loose in the Damsel end and fired a shot past Damsel keeper Kate Fox. Bumbarger just missed a goal moments before when she hit the post with a shot.
Mo Valley didn’t need long to respond as Saleh Perea answered with a goal just 1:15 after Bumbarger’s.
Just 80 seconds later, McClelland ripped a shot past Lady Tide keeper Mackenzie Wall to make it 2-1.
After the McClelland goal, both defenses settled in and limited shots and scoring chances the remainder of the half.
Damsel Sophia Demko did ring a shot off the post late in the half, while Wall made a couple strong saves, denying McClelland once and Perea on another.
“We switched up our whole back line and it’s starting to work, but we’re still not there yet,” Benjamin said. “We still have some tweaking to do. But it’s working. We’ve been giving up 5-6-7 goals and it’s frustrating. But tonight we only gave up two, so we’re starting to come together.”
Curwensville got the equalizer early in the second half, once again off the foot of Bumbarger, who played the final 30 minutes of the first half at her natural position at center mid before going back up top and give the Lady Tide a charge.
“Tenleigh is definitely an energy source for out team.” Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams said. “The girls feed off of her. She can pump them up from the offensive side just as easily as on defense. But whenever we put her up front the girls get extra excited, especially getting two goals on her Senior Night.
“She’s never played anything other than defense, so this year I decided to shake it up a little bit and she definitely gives us the push that we need.”
The game remained tied until 61:46 when McClelland found room in the Damsel box and beat Wall 1-on-1 to give the visitors a 3-2 advantage.
“She’s definitely speedy and she’s pretty technical on where she places the ball,” Williams said of McClelland. “Her touches are incredible. She gave our defense a challenge, but i’m glad about that because we won’t have Tenleigh back there next year and we have to continue moving forward and build on those skills.”
Mo Valley dominated possession over the next 10 minutes and McClelland was able to get space in the Lady Tide goal box again, this time beating Wall at 69:06.
“Our biggest challenge this year has been overcoming mental battles and I think that’s what happened when they scored that third goal,” Williams said. “We sunk down a little bit and got mentally defeated. It’s really hard to play when you’re mentally defeated. But I thought the girls did a really nice job at the end pulling it themselves out of that and battling for the last 10 minutes of the game.”
McClelland had eight shots for the Damsels, who fired 16 in the game.
Bumbarger led the Lady Tide with five shots, including two that hit the post.
Curwensville slipped to 3-9-1 overall and 1-4 in the Inter County Conference.
Mo Valley improved to 5-6 overall and 5-3 in the ICC.
The Damsels are back in action Saturday at Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Lady Tide host Elk County Catholic on Monday.
NOTE: Curwensville honored seniors Kristina Buchwitz, Bumbarger, Breanne Spencer, Jordan Turner and Wall during pregame Senior Night ceremonies.
“All of these girls hold a real special place in my heart, being the first girls that I’ve ever coached,” Williams said. “And it’s been cool to see these seniors step up this year. They really found a way to pull the girls together. The underclassmen look to them. Our seniors set the tone.”
Moshannon Valley 4, Curwensville 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Tenleigh Bumbarger, C, (unassisted), 8:17.
2. Saleh Perea, MV, (unassisted), 9:32.
3. Sarah McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 10:52.
Second Half
4. Bumbarger, C, (unassisted), 44:51.
5. McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 61:46.
6. McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 69:06.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 16, Curwensville 10.
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 5, Curwensville (Mackenzie Wall) 10.
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 0, Curwensville 1.