FLINTON — Harmony head coach Harvey Westover has said if his team could put together an all-around good game they could be dangerous.
The Owls were almost there on Wednesday, belting out seven hits and scoring 11 runs. But the shaky defense helped host Glendale put a run on the board in an 11-1 victory in five innings.
“Defensively, that was our worst game of the year,” said Westover. “But we will straighten that up. We hit from top to bottom though, and you can’t ask for any more than that.
“Our 7-8-9 batters helped put us over the top there in the fourth inning. They are doing everything we are asking of them.”
Harmony starting pitcher Anthony Maseto went the distance, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out eight.
“Anthony pitched excellent,” Westover said. “The one hit he gave up was a bleeder over the second baseman’s head. There’s nothing you can do about that.”
Glendale, which plays four games straight this week, has been trying to piece together its pitchers to have enough arms to make it through the week.
It’s been tough, especially since the team is already down a few arms to begin with.
On Wednesday, the Vikings started Mason Peterson, who has thrown in five other games this season, but no longer than 1 2/3 innings.
“Mason did a good job pitching,” said Coach Misiura. “They got to him a little bit and unfortunately, we have four games this week, so it really kills us.
“It’s one of the worst things for a coach to try and figure out. You have to try and predict the future and it just doesn’t work. We are short on pitchers anyway.
“But we will just keep chugging along and move on.”
The Owls jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning after their first three hitters reached base.
Cohlton Fry singled before Maseto drew a walk. Jack Bracken singled to bring home Fry, before a Lucas Tarnow double plated both Maseto and Bracken.
Tarnow was caught stealing third by Connor Potutschnig after a strikeout and Peterson was able to coax No. 6 batter Zach Hutton into a groundout to get out of the inning.
Glendale got one of the runs back in the bottom of the second inning, as Britton Spangle reached on a throwing error. Devin Kaufman also reached on a two-base error, allowing Spangle to score and cut the lead to 3-1.
Maseto struck out the next three batters to end the threat.
Harmony’s top of the order came back around to start the top of the third inning and it cashed in again.
Maseto drew a one-out walk, then scored from first on a double into center by Bracken.
Bracken stole third and the throw went over the third baseman’s head, allowing him to scamper home and increase the lead to 5-1.
The Owls almost batted around in the top of the fourth inning, as six different players reached base.
Four of those came on walks, while Tarnow had another two-run double and Fry had an RBI single. The other run came home on a bases-loaded walk issued to Maseto to make it 9-1.
Peterson made way for Tannor Holes in the top of the fifth after throwing 91 pitches.
Holes got two quick outs and looked to be out the frame without any damage, but two errors led to two runs.
Stephen Perusso had an RBI single, but the ball was misplayed, allowing him to reach second. He came home on an error on a ball hit by Fry to make it 11-1.
Maseto finished off the game with a 1-2-3 inning, getting two strikeouts and a groundout to set the final.
“Hats off to Maseto, he threw a heck of a game,” said Coach Misiura. “We did not hit the baseball. Plain and simple. We only had one hit and they had a couple of errors and that was the ballgame for us.”
Glendale dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Vikings host Williamsburg today.
Harmony improved to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVL. The Owls host Penns Manor on Friday.
Harmony—11
Fry c 4221, Maseto p 0301, Bracken ss 4222, Tarnow cf 3024, Sward 3b 2000, Hutton 1b 3000, Pearce lf 2100, Bailey 2b 1200, Perusso rf 2111. Totals: 21-11-7-9.
Glendale—1
Davis cf 2000, Kitko ph 1000, Holes 2b-p 2010, Gallaher ph 1000, Peterson p-1b 2000, Misiura ss 2000, Spangle 3b 2100, Kaufman dh 2000, Potutschnig c 0000, Sutton rf 1000, McGarvey 1b-2b 2000, Lukehart lf 1000, Rivera ph 1000. Totals: 18-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
Harmony 302 42—11 7 3
Glendale 010 00— 1 1 3
Errors—Bracken 2, Bailey. Potutschnig, Lukehart, Sutton. LOB—Harmony 4, Glendale 5. DP—Harmony 1, Glendale 1. 2B—Bracken, Tarnow 2. SB—Bracken. HBP—Maseto (by Holes). Sutton (by Maseto).
Pitching
Harmony: Maseto—5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—4 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO. Holes—1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Maseto (2-1). LP—Peterson (0-3).