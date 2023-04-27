WESTOVER — After giving up two unearned runs in the top of the first inning against visiting Moshannon Valley, Harmony starting pitcher Anthony Maseto got a little fired up.
That proved to be a bad thing for the Knights, as Maseto went on to strike out 16 batters and lead the Owls offensively in an 8-2 victory.
“Once Anthony settled in, it was all over,” said Harmony head coach Harvey Westover. “When he sets his mind to it, there aren’t too many teams that are going to touch him.
“He got touched up once this year. That’s something I had never seen, and I probably won’t see it again.”
Moshannon Valley got their leadoff hitter on after an error. A single by Zach Witherow and another error following that allowed two runs to score.
Maseto struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning, a sign of things to come for the Knights.
“We have got to get the bats going,” said Moshannon Valley head coach Jim Hawkins. “There is no question about that. Anthony pitched a great game today, so there’s nothing you can do about that. We will just keep plugging.”
Harmony got one of the runs back in the bottom of the first, as Cohlton Fry led off with a single. Maseto also singled, putting runners on first and second.
Lucas Tarnow blasted a one-out double to plate Fry, but Maseto was left stranded at third after Knight starter Landyn Evans got two fly outs to get out of the inning.
It was Evans’ first start of the season after throwing in just two games this year.
After Maseto struck out two batters in the top of the second, he got the third one to hit a ball back to him for an easy out.
Evans also had an easy inning, striking out the side to keep the Knights in the lead 2-1.
“We had a little more enthusiasm to start today,” Hawkins said. “And, Landyn hasn’t thrown a lot of innings for us this year. So I was pleased with his effort. He doesn’t have a lot of experience out there.”
The Owls tied things up in the third, as Maseto doubled before coming home on a single by Jack Bracken.
Bracken was left stranded on third, as Evans got a ground out and a flyout to end the frame.
Harmony would finally get to Evans in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs before he was relieved by James Hummel.
Both Maseto and Bracken had RBIs in the frame, giving the Owls a 6-2 advantage.
“We have been playing a little rough the last few games, but we are getting by and still winning,” Westover said. “That tells you we are good enough to make mistakes and win. But I don’t like to do that. I like to play perfect games. But we will correct everything.”
Harmony tacked on two more runs in the sixth, as Maseto and JJ Sward each had RBI singles to set the final at 8-2.
Maseto finished the game 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. On the mound, he allowed just three hits, two unearned runs and walked none.
Bracken was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Fry had three hits and scored three runs.
Harmony improved to 9-2 overall and 4-2 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Owls host West Branch on Monday.
“Harmony has always been known as a basketball school,” said Westover. “Now, it’s going to be known for being a baseball school too. We have won 18 games in two years. If you look back, they probably hadn’t won 18 games in two decades.
“These kids are just something else. They really want to win.”
Mo Valley dropped to 2-10 overall and 2-3 in the MVL. The Knights host Mount Union today.
Moshannon Valley—2
O’Donnell ss-lf 3110, Kephart cf 3000, Witherow 1b-2b 3110, Lobb 3b 3000, Moore c 3000, Evans p-1b 3000, Phillips lf 2000, Hummel p 1000, Howard rf 3000, Reifer 2b-ss 3010. Totals: 27-2-3-0.
Harmony—8
Fry c 4330, Maseto p 4342, Bracken ss 3022, Tarnow cf 4111, Sward 3b 3011, Hutton 1b 2000, Pearce lf 3000, Bailey 2b 3000, Perruso rf 3110. Totals: 29-8-12-6.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 200 000 0—2 3 1
Harmony 101 042 x—8 12 2
Errors—O’Donnell. Sward, Tarnow. LOB—Moshannon Valley , Harmony 6. 2B—Maseto, Tarnow. SF—Bracken. SB—Fry 2, Bracken.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Evans—4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Hummel—1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Harmony: Maseto—7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 16 SO.
WP—Maseto. LP—Evans (0-1).