IRVONA — The Glendale football program and the local coaching community lost a legend Tuesday when John R. Lloyd passed away at his home at the age of 85.
Lloyd was the first ever head coach for Glendale when the school started the program in 1965 and he remained at the helm through the 1979 season, piling up a career record of 83 wins, 46 losses and 7 ties.
When he stepped down, he was the all-time Progressland leader in wins and still ranks sixth to this day.
Lloyd was also a part of the Vikings’ staff as an assistant during most of the 1980s.
“He really built the program from the ground up,” said Gary Walstrom Sr., who was an assistant for Lloyd from 1976 to 1979 and then had him on his staff when he became the Vikings head coach from the mid to late 80s. “It’s my understanding when he took over they borrowed uniforms from Harmony. They had football and they were no longer going to have it. “I think that’s how Glendale ended up blue and gold.
“But he took a brand new program and had a tough few first years, but just built it and turned it into something with multiple winning seasons and a few undefeated years. He took it and put his heart and soul into it. He was very, very dedicated.”
The Vikings were just 6-22 in Lloyd’s first three years, but were 4-5 in 1968 and then enjoyed their first winning season in program history in 1969, going 8-1.
From 1969 through 1976, Glendale piled up a record of 60-9-4.
The Vikings enjoyed unbeaten 9-0 seasons in 1970 and 1974, which remain the only undefeated years in program history.
So what made Lloyd so successful?
“He paid attention to detail,” Walstrom said. “Every little thing with the team he had to have exactly right. He was big on technique.
“John was very driven. We scouted a lot. Back when he coached, a lot of teams played Saturday. So if we played on Friday we might scout two games on Saturday. He was very detail-oriented.”
Walstrom said there was also a great working relationship between Lloyd and his main assistant coaches George Mills and Tom Terza.
“There was a good chemistry between him and his assistant coaches,” Walstrom said. “John was the matter of fact, business guy. Tom was more the ‘rah, rah’ guy and George could be the bad cop if he had to be.”
Former Mo Valley head coach Howie Camberg, who played against Lloyd in the late 60s then coached against him for a few years in the late 70s, believes Lloyd and his staff did a great job working with the kids and having them ready to play.
“His kids were prepared very well,” Camberg said. “He had a great number of assistants that worked very hard along with him. And he was blessed to have some great kids on the team. As a coach, no matter how hard you work if you don’t have the athletes to make the plays then it’s hard to have success. But it’s a combination of all those things, and John worked very hard.
“Since we both retired I’ve seen him around Coalport a number of times and we would talk. John was a great guy. He really prepared his team well. The players still to this day really respect him. I was very sad when I heard that he had passed.”
Lloyd was 1-0-1 against Camberg in their two head-to-head meetings as head coaches, leading the Vikings to the Progress Bowl in 1978.
The Progress Bowl was awarded each season during the 70s and 80s to one of Glendale, Mo Valley and West Branch if one team beat the other two, much like the Commander-in-Chief Trophy between Air Force, Army and Navy in the FBS.
Clearfield, Curwensville and Philipsburg-Osceola were also in a group that battled for The Progress Bowl.
Lloyd’s Vikings won The Progress Bowl in 1972 through 1974 and again in 1976 and 1978. Glendale was 12-4-2 in Progress Bowl games with Lloyd at the helm.
“Once they got the correct mental attitude in those years, they just felt they were going to play well,” Camberg said. “If you can introduce the correct mental approach to your athletes as a coach, and John did it very, very well, you will have success. When those teams stepped on the field on those years, they felt they were going to win. John just did a great job getting his teams ready to play.
“They were tough. Some of those linebackers that played for him during those years were just great hitters and they just got everyone else on the team to want to be dominant. That just grows. If somebody makes a great play, everyone gets excited and then you have more players making those types of plays.”
Walstrom said that toughness was a hallmark of Lloyd’s teams as they were a reflection of their head coach.
“Something that struck me about him was his toughness,” Walstrom said. “He was just a tough guy, and he demanded that his players be tough. Even up into his later years, I hunted with him a few times and the guy could go and go and go up mountains and down the other side. He was just a mentally and physically tough guy. And he instilled that toughness in his players.
“He was tough on his players, but he was fair. If somebody messed up, they heard about it. But he didn’t play favorites. He held the kids to high standards, but also held himself to those standards. He was a hands-on coach. He just didn’t show up and call plays. He was the first one there and last one to leave. That’s why it was nice to coach with him and for the players to play for him. When you see the head coach giving it his all, it’s easier to want to do that too.”