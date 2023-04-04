ALLPORT — With a young team, West Branch head coach Aaron Tiracorda expects there to be bumps in the road.
But on Monday against Harmony, it was all smooth sailing for the Warriors, who got a 72-pitch complete game from junior Luke Liptak and two home runs from sophomore Lukas Colton to upend the Owls 9-2.
“That was a 72-pitch complete game,” said Coach Tiracorda. “They were swinging early and we made our plays. That’s the big thing.
“With this team, this year, we have two young pitchers throwing all the time, we have to make plays to have a chance to compete.”
The game was tied 2-2 before a seven-run seventh by the Warriors broke it open.
Harmony led 1-0 early as the Owls scored in the top of the first.
Cohlton Fry singled to center, which was followed by a single from Anthony Maseto and another by Jack Bracken, which plated Fry.
Liptak got out of the inning with three quick outs to limit the damage to 1-0.
West Branch took the lead in the bottom of the first, as Isaac Tiracorda walked before Lukas Colton hit a two-run blast over the left-field fence to make it 2-1.
The game stayed that way until the top of the third when the Owls’ top of the order struck again.
Fry doubled to lead things off before coming home on a grounder hit by Bracken to tie it at 2-2. Bracken reached on the error, then moved to second on a single by Lucas Tarnow.
Bracken attempted to go to third, but Liptak was able to get the throw on the money to Tyler Wilson for the out. He then struck out the next batter to get out of the inning.
“Defensively, we took advantage of what they gave us,” Coach Tiracorda said. “You try to steal third base and Luke did what he needed to do. He stepped off and got the throw to third. That’s what needs to happen for us to win.”
West Branch put its big inning together in the fourth, despite starting the frame off with a strikeout.
Nick Parks, Gavin Rothrock, Coby Kephart all singled with Kephart plating Parks to make it 3-2.
Tircorda tripled into right, bringing home both Rothrock and Kephart, extending it to 5-2.
Tiracorda wasn’t on third long, as Colton launched another homer, this time over the left center-field fence, to make it 7-2.
“A lot of times the winning team scores more runs in one inning than the losing team does the whole game,” said Coach Tiracorda. “The cliche held today.
“The bats woke up a little bit. We are seeing good pitching week in and week out and these guys aren’t as intimidated. We are getting some hits from the bottom of our lineup too.”
After the homer, Bracken came on in relief of Maseto. He walked the first two batters he faced and both scored after an error to make it 9-2.
He eventually got out of the inning with a nice popup just in play that was caught by Zach Hutton at first.
“He didn’t get a lot of warmup pitches because we weren’t going to bring him in until the next inning,” said Owls head coach Harvey Westover. “We didn’t have a lot of choice, I didn’t want to leave Anthony out there any longer.
“But Jack was fine once he got warmed up.”
With just 62 pitches after six innings, Liptak went back out to close it.
He got a fielder’s choice, watched as his catcher threw out a runner trying to steal second and then struck out the final batter.
Liptak finished the day with just one walk and five strikeouts, while allowing just one earned run on seven hits.
Colton finished the day 2-of-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Tiracorda was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a double and a triple.
Coby Kephart had the team’s other RBI.
“I am very happy with what I saw today,” Coach Tiracorda said. “With a team like this, we want to see them progress. It’s a good test of our team to see them improve as the season goes on.”
Maseto took the loss for the Owls, giving up seven runs on eight hits and one walk. He also struck out four.
Fry led Harmony offensively. He was 3-of-4 with two runs scored and a double. Bracken had a hit and two RBIs.
“I’m happy,” said Westover. “We haven’t had a lot of practice still with the basketball season running as far as it did. These kids have nothing to hang their heads about. It was one inning. Every year down here one inning kills us.
“That was also probably the worst defensive game we’ve played this year too.”
Harmony dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Owls host Blacklick Valley on Wednesday.
West Branch improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the MVL. The Warriors travel to Williamsburg today.
Harmony—2
Fry c 4230, Maseto p-ss 3010, Bracken ss-p 3012, Tarnow cf 3010, Sward 3b 3000, Hutton 1b 3000, Bailey 2b 3000, Pearce lf 3000, Perusso rf 3010. Totals: 28-2-7-2.
West Branch—9
Tiracorda c 3222, D. McGonigal cr 0000, Colton ss 4224, Liptak p 3010, E. Emigh cr 0100, Folmar 1b 3100, Wilson 3b 4010, B. Rothrock lf 3000, Parks dh 3110, Z. McGonigal 2b 0000, G. Rothrock rf 3110, Kephart cf 3111. Totals: 29-9-9-7.
Score by Innings
Harmony 101 000 0—2 7 2
West Branch 200 700 0—9 9 2
Errors—Bracken, Sward. Wilson 2. LOB—Harmony 6, West Branch 5. 2B—Fry. Tiracorda. 3B—Tiracorda. HR—Colton 2, (1 on, 1st; 1 on, 4th) SB—Fry, Bracken.
Pitching
Harmony: Maseto—3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO. Bracken—2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
West Branch: Liptak—7 IP, 7 H, 2 E, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Liptak (2-1). LP—Maseto (1-2).