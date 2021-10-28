This will be the last week that all six Progressland high school teams play.
I usually continue with my picks as long as there is still an area team in the postseason, so there will be at least one more week after this and hopefully more.
I could continue on as I did last year with interesting college games each week as well, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.
Last week was another ho-hum effort and I’m actually in danger of falling below 70 percent, so hopefully I can hit on most of this week’s selections.
Central Clarion at Clearfield: The Bison have outscored their opponents by an average margin of 40-4 this season, pitching five shutouts along the way. Central Clarion started the season 0-4, but is on a 4-game winning streak a nd coming off a 21-10 win over DuBois. The visitors may present the Bison with one of their best challenges to date, but Clearfield is looking to complete an unbeaten regular season.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 36, CENTRAL CLARION 13
West Branch at Curwensville: The Warriors were shutout last week and have scored 12 points or less in five games this season. The Tide have only been held under 20 once since Week 1 and have scored over 30 four times.
THE PICK: CURWENSVILLE 30, WEST BRANCH 16
Glendale vs. Penns Valley at BEA: Both teams come into this game 5-4 and looking to move up in their respective playoff standings. The Rams offense has been scoring in bunches as of late, hitting at least 40 points in three of the last four game, while the Vikings defense has two shutout in its last three.
THE PICK: PENNS VALLEY 28, GLENDALE 14
Moshannon Valley at Everett: The Knights have lost five straight, but have been in most of those games until late in the fourth quarter. Everett just posted its first win of the season last week with a 9-0 victory over Meyersdale, but have scored just 39 all year and have been shut out three times.
THE PICK: MO VALLEY 22, EVERETT 7
Philipsburg-Osceola at Ridgway/Johnsonburg: The Mounties are on a 4-game skid, having scored just 21 points in those losses. Ridgway/Johnsonburg has lost three of five since starting the season 4-0, but is coming off a big 14-13 win over a 6-3 Brookville team.
THE PICK: RIDGWAY/JOHNSONBURG 24, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 14
No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State: I’ve been going back and forth on this game all week. Both teams can run the ball well, but the Spartans are much more balanced and explosive on offense. Looking at like opponents, both teams struggled in 3-point wins over Nebraska, who has a solid defense despite its 3-5 record. Turnovers will likely tell the tale.
THE PICK: MICHIGAN STATE 23, MICHIGAN 20
Miami (Fla) at No. 17 Pitt: I had a feeling Pitt would lose last week to Clemson, but the Panthers really impressed me. I feel like they should handle a Miami team that has been drastically underachieving this season. But the talent is certainly there to pull the upset.
THE PICK: PITT 30, MIAMI(FLA) 23
No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida: The Gators are a bit of a mess at 4-3 and there are rumblings about the security of Dan Mullen’s job as head coach. A win over the top-ranked and bitter rival Bulldogs would certainly quiet the naysayers. But that’s not going to happen.
THE PICK: GEORGIA 34, FLORIDA 17
No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 18 Auburn: This is a very intriguing matchup. Ole Miss has the No. 2 offense in the nation behind Ohio State, but the defense gives up points. Auburn QB Bo Nix has been playing very well as of late and the Tigers have the athletes in the backfield to keep the ball away from Ole Miss with the rushing attack. This one could get wild.
THE PICK: AUBURN 37, OLE MISS 36
No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State: Simply stated, I don’t see how this Penn State team improves enough from last week’s debacle to go into Columbus and even give the Buckeyes a game, much less get a win.
THE PICK: OHIO STATE 38, PENN STATE 17
Last Week: 6-3, 66.7%
Season: 56-23, 70.9%