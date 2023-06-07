Weather Alert

...SMOKE TO AFFECT CENTRAL PA THROUGH WEDNESDAY... Smoke from wildires over Ontario and Quebec will continue to drift south into Pennsylvania through Wednesday. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and pregnant people should consider taking steps to reduce exposure. This includes avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, keeping outdoor activities short and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them. Go indoors if you have symptoms. For more information please visit: airnow.gov