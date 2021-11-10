BROCKWAY — The West Branch girls soccer team dominated its way through an undefeated regular season, but the Lady Warriors have proven in the postseason that they can win the close games as well with their season on the line.
For the second time in two games, the Lady Warriors fell behind early only to rally past their opponent to advance in the playoffs.
Brockway was the latest team to fall to West Branch in heartbreaking fashion, with the Lady Warriors pulling out a thrilling 2-1 double-overtime victory against the Lady Rovers on their home turf at Frank Varischetti Field in the opening round of the PIAA Class A playoffs Tuesday night.
The victory comes on the heels of an equally thrilling 3-2 win against Bishop Guilfoyle last Thursday in the District 6 title game at Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
The only goals in regulation Tuesday night came just 56 seconds apart in the opening nine minutes.
Brockway senior Danielle Wood put her team up 1-0 with a goal 7:25 into the game, only to see West Branch sophomore Jenna Mertz answer right back at the 8:21 mark.
The teams then battled for more than 96 minutes with neither able to crack the other, although it wasn’t from a lack of trying. Both sides had chances to win the game from there in regulation and each of the two 15-minute overtime periods.
In the end, it was West Branch senior Lauren Timblin who ended the game when she fired a shot from the right side of the Brockway box that found its way inside the far post with 6:01 remaining in double overtime.
Timblin’s perfectly placed shot finally managed to beat Brockway freshman keeper Josie Orinko, who single-handedly did her part to keep the Lady Rovers in the game. Orinko made 21 saves while being under constant pressure as West Branch controlled large portions of the game with its possession game. The Lady Warriors finished with a 29-9 advantage in shots on the night.
On the other end, West Branch senior keeper Katlyn Folmar wasn’t challenged often in the game but made a couple huge stops when needed. None were bigger than a leaping one-handed save on a laser shot by Brockway’s Paris Stern that appeared headed for the top, right corner of the net in the final seconds of regulation.
Without that stop, West Branch’s season would have ended with a few seconds on the clock. Instead, Timblin became the overtime hero as West Branch notched its second PIAA first round victory in as many years.
Next up for the Lady Warriors is a matchup with WPIAL champ Steel Valley on Saurday at a site and time to be determined. Steel Valley beat D-5 runner-up Northern Bedford, 6-1, Tuesday night.
“We had a ton of opportunities, and I thought we controlled most of the game. And, that’s our style of play .... possession,” said West Branch head coach Angie Fenush. “We just couldn’t find the back of the net today, but the girls stuck with the game plan and had lot of persistence and trust in themselves and their teammates.
A big part of the momentum in all the extra minutes was having our great fan section here. They have been super supportive, and we can’t thank them and the community enough. That’s why we’re going home with a win today. It was a great team win.
“I also don’t think the seniors wanted their careers to be over here in high school, and they want to keep playing and teach our youngsters good soccer and how to be good teammates.
As for Folmar, Fenush had high praise for her senior keeper.
“Our defense is fantastic, and as a unit work so well together. You can’t even list names because they are such a team out there,” said Fenush. “But Katlyn, when we needed her, she came up huge today. Madison (Kephart) was our hero the other day, and Katlyn definitely was today if we gave game balls it would go to her for usre.
West Branch (21-0-1) came out strong from the opening whistle and promptly put the pressure on Orinko.
Jenna Mertz had a shot sail just high two minutes in, while Emmie Parks hit the right post in the fifth minute.
Brockway then capitalized on its first offensive push of the game as senior Bailey Allison slipped a pass from the middle of the box to a cutting Danielle Wood on the right side. Wood, also a senior, fired a shot that found the net just inside the far post to give the Lady Rovers a 1-0 lead 7:25 into the game.
West Branch wasted little time answering right back, as Mertz scored just 56 seconds later to tie things at 1-1.
“Once again, I think we were shocked (being down),” said Fenush. “Last Thursday (vs. BG) was the first time we were down (all year), but these girls believe in themselves and we (coaches) believe in them. They are solid players and know how to come back from that.
Brockway nearly countered just over a minute later, but Raegan Gelnette had a long shot stopped by Folmar just before the 10-minute mark.
West Branch pretty much controlled the rest of the half from there but couldn’t crack Orinko again as the Lady Rover keeper made eight saves before the break. Brockway’s lone shot in the final 30 minutes of the half came from Wood in the 31st minute, and it was turned away by Folmar.
The Lady Rovers came out with some new life to start the second half and nearly took the lead just 1:38 in as Wood slammed a shot off the crossbar. The teams then traded scoring chances over the next nine minutes before West Branch once again gained control in the final 22 minutes or so.
Brockway’s defense and Orinko were up to the challenge again though. The freshman had a big sequence in the 59th minute where she stopped a long shot by Sarah Guglielmi, then denied a rebound shot as well.
Orinko made nine saves in the second half to help keep it a 1-1, which nearly led to a win for the Lady Rovers when Stern almost won the game in the closing moments if not for Folmar’s huge save.
Orinko then made three more saves in the first overtime period, although West Branch nearly won it just over seven minutes in when Parks fired shot just wide of the left post.
Brockway then came oh so close to winning the game when Wood rang a shot off the post with just under 2:30 to play only to have the ball come right back to her. However, Folmar stopped the rebound shot to keep the game tied.
Both teams had looks to win the game in double overtime before Timblin ended things. Orinko stopped a Lady Warrior shot in the 98th minute, while Stern blasted a shot high in the 101st minute.
Brockway ended its season with a 15-5 record.