ALLPORT — The West Branch softball team returns eight letterwinners from last year’s squad, which went 8-7 and just missed a trip to the District 6 playoffs.
The Lady Warriors had just two seniors last season and that trend continues with two in 2022. Seniors Meghan Cantolina and Madison Nelson lead a core group of letterwinners that include juniors Hannah Betts, Kamryn MacTavish, Kaitlyn McGonigal and Alaina Royer and sophomores Greysyn Gable and Mallory Graham.
“The returning letterwinners are going to be key this year,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “We went with a younger starting lineup last year and we are still relatively young this year with just two seniors.”
The returners will fill most of the starting lineup, but there are a few spots yet to be decided, including catcher, which is a battle between a pair of letterwinners.
Royer started most of last season behind the plate, while Gable got some time at catcher with a majority of her play coming at third base.
“That’s the biggest competition we have right now, deciding the starting catcher.” Betts said. “I have two very good catchers and just have to figure out which is the starter. It’s going to be a tough call.”
Second base is still up in the air as well with McGonigal being challenged by three newcomers.
“Carsyn (Wesesky), Ally (Shingledecker) and Madi (Butler) are still in the competition for that spot at second base,” Betts said.
The rest of the lineup looks pretty set, especially the outfield which will looks exactly the same as last year with Graham, Cantolina and Betts patrolling.
Nelson, who split time with the now graduated Bri Bone in the circle, will again be one of the options for the Lady Warriors’ rotation. MacTavish and freshman Makena Moore will also figure in.
Nelson started nine games, going 4-4 with a 2.98 ERA. She struck out 54 batters in 47 innings. MacTavish saw action in four games, tossing 9 1/3 innings of relief.
MacTavish will likely get much of her playing time at shortstop, where he started last season. Moore and Nelson will play first base.
The final piece of the puzzle at third base looks to filled by sophomore Brooke Bainey, another varsity newcomer this season.
The Lady Warriors have 12 girls that have not seen action at the varsity level and while a few of them will contribute, many will fill out a JV lineup, which Betts is quite excited about.
“I have a lot of players on the JV team I’m excited about too,” he said. “With 24 players, I don’t want to carry some on varsity that won’t see a lot of time. I’d rather have them at JV to get the game experience.”
While West Branch has a large roster and a solid core back, it will need to find a way to replace the production lost by the graduation of Bone and Sarah Betts. Bone hit .447 with 21 RBIs a season ago, while Betts averaged .537 and scored 17 runs. Both were Progressland first-teamers.
Gable (.429 average) and MacTavish (.308 avg, 19 runs, 16 RBIs) are the leading returning offensive threats.
“I’ll be leaning on them again,” Betts said. “And I’ll be looking for more from my seniors at the plate.”
Nelson (.326), Cantolina (.311) and Hannah Betts (.308) are batted above .300 as starters a season ago.
As for goals, the Lady Warriors are looking to make noise in the District 6 playoffs and beyond.
“One of our goals is always to be postseason eligible,” Coach Betts said. “We finished the season 8-7 last year and didn’t get to play some games due to COVID. We were very close to making the postseason. My letterwinners this year want to make the District 6 title game. They want to win districts and get to states.
“It should always be your goal to be the last team standing. My players want to be there, so we have to put the work in. We will do that and see how far we can go.”
West Branch opens its season March 25, hosting Glendale.
Roster
Seniors
Meghan Cantolina, Madison Nelson.
Juniors
Hannah Betts, Tayla Fetters, Kamryn MacTavish, Kaitlyn McGonigal, Alaina Royer, Kassidy Schmidt, Kayleigh Smeal.
Sophomores
Dorothy Bailor, Brooke Bainey, Madi Butler, Jayley Coval, Greysyn Gable, Mallory Graham, Shaylin King, Ally Shingledecker, Hailee Steiner, Carsyn Wesesky.
Freshmen
Kelcey English, Makena Moore, Layla Thompson, Chelsey Wesesky, Kayleigh Woodring.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
25—Glendale. 29—at Mount Union, 4:15 p.m. 30—Moshannon Valley.
April
4—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 5—at Juniata Valley. 7—at Williamsburg. 11—Bishop Guilfoyle. 12—at Curwensville. 19—at Bellwood-Antis. 21—at Glendale. 22—at Harmony. 26—Mount Union. 28—at Moshannon Valley.
May
3—Juniata Valley. 5—Williamsburg. 6—at Brookville. 9—Harmony. 10—Curwensville. 12—Bellwood-Antis.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted