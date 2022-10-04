ALLPORT — The last three times the West Branch girls soccer team met Bishop Guilfoyle, the Lady Warriors were on the winning end of 1-goal decisions, including the last two District 6 class A title games.
On Monday, West Branch was able to put some distance between it and the Lady Marauders on the scoreboard, picking up a 4-1 victory.
Jenna Mertz led the way with two goals and two assists, Sydney Sankey added a goal and an assist and the Lady Warriors defense kept Guilfoyle sniper Lainey Farabaugh off the scoreboard.
“This was a real fun soccer game to watch,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “It was the first time, I think, this year that we put everything together from keeper all the way up top. It was a total team effort. There’s not one position on the field that I can say anything poor about. These girls showed exactly what they are capable of.”
One thing they were capable of was keeping the dangerous Farabaugh off the scoreboard. Farabaugh, who has 145 career goals, came into Monday’s contest with 31 goals and nine assists this season in just nine games played. She had scored two goals or more in every game but one this season and had five-plus goal performances in three contests.
So even when the Lady Warriors held a 3-0 lead 8:38 into the second half, Fenush was far from comfortable.
“Even with a 3-goal lead, we were still worried about Lainey,” she said. “She’s that fast. All of them are fast. That team is so fast that we had to try and combat that a little bit with some of our speed. I think the girls did a great job of just sticking to the game plan and sticking to what they are good at, which is team ball. The difference in the game today was that all 11 of our girls on the field played a vital part.”
That showed almost immediately when Sydney Sankey subbed in and made a sudden impact with the first goal of the game.
Sankey was in the right place at the right time when Mertz carried the ball with speed down the left wing and fired a shot that bounced off the cross bar and ricocheted into space near the back post.
Sankey ran onto the ball and fired it into the net for a 1-0 lead just 8:42 into the game.
“Sydney came off the bench, and we tell the girls, ‘this is what we see, go do it,’ and Sydney did exactly that,” Fenush said. “Emmie (Parks) was holding up the ball, looking for passes, Jenna was running the wing and they left Syd open on the back post and she did what she needed to.”
Bishop Guilfoyle had some chances to score the equalizer a couple times in the first half, but Lady Warrior keeper Alexa Prestash came up with five saves to keep the potent Lady Marauders at bay.
Farabaugh had four shots on goal in the first half and fired off two more in the second. But she had to work hard for her opportunities against a West Branch defense led by Erin Godin, who kept Farabaugh in her sites at all times.
“Erin’s job was to contain, and that’s exactly what she did with the help of everybody else,” Fenush said. “Lainey is good enough that you have to double or sometimes triple-team her and the defense stepped up. They didn’t panic when she did get her shots. And Alexa was ready. She made some huge saves there in the first half.”
Prestash finished the game with nine saves.
Clinging to a 1-goal lead at the half, West Branch gave itself a little breathing room right off the bat, scoring just 49 seconds in.
Mertz got behind the Guilfoyle defense and sent a low shot toward the goal from about the 18. The ball skidded along the ground and seemed to catch the Lady Marauder keeper by surprise as it slipped through her hands and into the goal.
About eight minutes later, Mertz was at it again.
This time, she carried the ball deep down the left wing almost to the end line before sending a cross toward the middle of the box where Parks was waiting. Parks drilled the ball just inside the far post to give the hosts a 3-0 lead at 48:38.
“We’re very fortunate that we don’t just have one person that you can really key on,” Fenush said. “Everybody up there is able to score. Everybody up top played well. Jenna’s fast. Emmie’s a worker, Kaylea’s (Fenush) a worker. Sydney’s fast on the wing, Ciara (Condon) played well on the wing. It was just everybody playing well together.”
Bishop Guilfoyle solved the Lady Warrior defense at 63:44 when Mady Wise scored off a Hailey Degol assist, giving the Lady Marauders a lift.
But West Branch regained the momentum not long after the Wise goal, when Parks, Sankey and Mertz attacked the Guilfoyle net.
Mertz ended up with the goal off a Sankey assist at 69:01 to finalize the scoring and up the Lady Warrior’s overall record to 8-3.
“We told the girls after the game that attitude and continuous effort is what won them that game,” Fenush said. “We didn’t sit back. We didn’t get relaxed. It was a good, clean mental and physical game.
“Finally everything clicked and it was nice to see. Hopefully we can carry that on.”
West Branch hosts Moshannon Valley today.
Bishop Guilfoyle slipped to 7-4.
West Branch 4,
Bishop Guilfoyle 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Sydney Sankey, WB, (Jenna Mertz), 8:42.
Second Half
2. Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 40:49.
3. Emmie Parks, WB, (Mertz), 48:38.
4. Mady Wise, BG, (Hailey Degol), 63:44.
5. Mertz, WB, (Sankey), 69:01.
Shots: Bishop Guilfoyle 11, West Branch 9.
Saves: Bishop Guilfoyle (Finley Steinbugl) 4, West Branch (Alexa Prestash) 9.
Corner kicks: Bishop Guilfoyle 6, West Branch 4.