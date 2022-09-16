HOUTZDALE — The West Branch girls soccer team got a hat trick from Jenna Mertz and two goals by Emmie Parks, and the Lady Warrior defense limited Moshannon Valley to two shots in a 5-0 victory Thursday evening at CNB Bank Stadium.
The Lady Warriors racked up 25 shots with 21 coming off the feet of Mertz and Parks.
West Branch got out to a 2-0 lead off the first two shots it took as Parks opened the scoring at 6:36 and Mertz tacked one on at 12:09.
Parks scored her goal with a middle attack, beating the last Damsel defender then moving in on Damsel keeper Kate Fox, who tried to cut down the angle, before making a move to get around her and poke the ball into an empty net.
The Mertz goal came off a left wing attack where she was left alone at the top of the box and was able to fire a shot past Fox.
“There were a couple goals we could have stopped,” Mo Valley head coach Joceny Benjamin said. “They just took the ball and ‘bam.’ We made some crucial mistakes. You can’t win a game like that when you are fighting so hard and then you’re down 2-0 so quick.”
After the two early goals, the Damsel defense tightened up and made it a little harder for the Lady Warriors, who still got seven more shots off in the half, but only buried one when Mertz was able to fight off a good defensive play by Damsel Janaye Shimmel and fire off a shot as the pair ran shoulder-to-shoulder inside the box.
West Branch likely could have had a bigger halftime lead, but a goal was waved off due to an offsides call, and several other golden opportunities were either missed or thwarted by a strong Damsel defense.
In addition to the missed chances on the offensive end, the Lady Warriors also had a couple defensive breakdowns late in the half that led to Damsel scoring chances.
Lady Warrior keeper Alexa Prestash made a diving stop of a Marley Reese shot to fend off one chance and was able to beat the Damsels to a loose ball in the box to stop another.
“We definitely did not play our best as a team today, but we played well enough to win,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “We lacked the extra effort on the field and Mo Valley showed it today, which kept the game a lot closer than I’d like it to be. But we have a lot more practices and games to put the little things together.”
The Lady Warriors came out in the second half and took possession of the ball from the get-go. They were able to work the ball deep into the Damsel end and get shot-after-shot as the half wore on.
But Fox stood tall in goal and her defenders packed the box in front of her and simply did not allow an uncontested shot.
West Branch fired 15 shots at the Damsel goal in the second half and Fox stoned the Lady Warriors time and time again.
“Mo Valley’s concept on defense made us work for our goals we got and their keeper did a great job back there,” Fenush said. “With the amount of shots she faced, she did an awesome job.
“I thought our possession was really good, not letting them really break past the midline much, but it was what we did with it after that. We just need to fine tune some things These girls are really skilled and sometimes we just aren’t clicking.”
Eventually the Lady Warriors solved Fox as Parks and Mertz scored goals three minutes apart to make it 5-0.
Mo Valley got its second shot of the game with less than five minutes remaining on a direct kick, but Prestash scooped it up and sent the ball back the other way.
Recommended Video
“We only had two shots the whole 80 minutes,” Benjamin said. “We cannot win a game just having two shots. I think we’re better than that. We still have a lot of work to do. Right now we have a defense, and somewhat of a midfield and offense. So we need to try to mesh together better.
“We are trying to learn to play without (2022 graduate) Sarah (McClleland). Last year we could afford making some mistakes because she would take over and everybody would just stop and watch her. But now we don’t have that skill, so we need to work better as a team.”
The Damsels slipped to 2-4 with the loss. Mo Valley travels to Bald Eagle Area Saturday.
West Branch improved to 4-3. The Lady Warriors host Curwensville on Sept. 22.
West Branch 5,
Moshannon Valley 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emmie Parks, WB, 6:36.
2. Jenna Mertz, WB, 12:09.
3. Mertz, WB, 26:27.
Second Half
4. Parks, WB, 66:48.
5. Mertz, WB, 69:29.
Shots: West Branch 25, Moshannon Valley 2.
Saves: West Branch (Alexa Prestash) 2, Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 18.
Corner kicks: West Branch 3, Moshannon Valley 0.