ALLPORT — Coming in to Thursday’s showdown at Brandon Denochick Memorial Field, the Glendale and West Branch softball teams were first and second, respectively, in the District 6 playoff rankings and the Lady Vikings had a one-game lead over the Lady Warriors in both the Moshannon Valley League and the Inter County Conference North Division.
But West Branch pitcher Makena Moore made sure things got a whole lot tighter in all those races.
Moore tossed a 3-hit shutout, striking out 16 Lady Viking batters, and added an RBI single for good measure in a 3-0 victory.
“Makena was on another level today,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “And it’s one of those things where we’ve had a lot of buildup with all the rain and it being hard to get players motivated. But they showed up today and played well.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Maddie pitched a great game against us too. we just had a couple hits here and there.”
Moore struck out the first six batters she faced before Jillian Taylor led off the third with a single back up the box.
Sacrifice bunts from Caitlyn Rydbom and Alyssa Sinclair pushed Taylor to third to bring up the red-hot Riley Best, who had at least two hits in each of her last 12 games and was batting .725 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs during that span.
But Moore was able to strike out Best swinging.
It was the last time Glendale had a baserunner get past first.
“Congratulations to West Branch, (Moore) pitched a gem,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “They came ready to play. Coach Betts had that team ready to play and all I can do is tip my hat to them.
“We’re a good team. And they handled us. If you can come in here and knock Glendale down to no runs with the hitters we have, my hat is off to you.”
Moore struck out the side in both the fifth and sixth innings after the leadoff batter got on in each, then got spectacular defensive plays from catcher Greysyn Gable and shortstop Kamryn MacTavish sandwiched around an infield single from Kelly Kasaback before ending the game with her 16th K.
“We just didn’t hit the ball good enough,” Vereshack said. “We looked at too many third strikes. We weren’t getting after it. And if you don’t get after it against that team and they are, it’s bot going to work out good for you ... and it didn’t.
The West Branch offense was having its own difficulty with Glendale ace Madison Peterson, who retired 10 of the first 11 Lady Warriors she faced, only allowing Gable to reach base on a two-out walk in the first.
But Gable, who had sent a long foul ball down the left field line in the first, double off Peterson in her second at bat and Moore followed with a ground ball. The throw to first was errant and Gable raced home with the game’s first run with one out in the fourth.
MacTavish followed with a single and, after a strikeout, Mallory was hit by a Peterson pitch to load the bases. But Peterson worked out of the jam with her third strikeout of the inning.
The Lady Warriors added to the lead in the fifth.
Maddie Butler and Brooke Bainey led off with consecutive singles in front of Carsyn Wesesky, who advanced both runners with a picture-perfect bunt.
Glendale chose to intentionally walk Gable to load the bases and Moore stepped in and delivered a base hit that scored Butler.
The Lady Vikings were able to make a good play on the ball and threw in to second base to tag out Gable, who had ventured too far off the bag on the play.
MacTavish followed with a hard liner right at third baseman Ally Buterbaugh, who made the snag.
West Branch put one more run on the board in the sixth as No. 7-hitter Graham doubled over the head of Best in centerfield and scored when Hannah Betts singled between first and second.
The Lady Warriors collected seven hits off Peterson. Seven different players each had one.
“That’s a good sign for us, “ Betts said. “My whole starting lineup was responsible for that final score. Everybody had a part in it. It’s a total team effort.”
With the win, West Branch improved to 16-3 overall, while finishing both their ICC (11-1) and Mo Valley League (5-1) slates with just one loss.
“This was a big win and I don’t want to take anything away from it foe the players because it is a big win against a good team,” Betts said. “But we also have to realize this isn’t the last win for us. We have to keep going. We have to keep battling. We’ve been doing it all season.”
Glendale, which had its 10-game winning streak snapped, slipped to 14-3 overall, 10-1 in the ICC and 4-1 in the MVL.
“You learn more from losing than you do from winning,” Vereshack said. “We’re going to take the mistakes we made and grow from them.”
The Lady Warriors finish their regular season schedule Monday at Penns Manor.
Glendale visits Juniata Valley today.
Glendale—0
Best cf 2000, Peterson p 3000, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3010, Buterbaugh 3b 3000, Weld rf 3000, Kasaback lf 2010, Taylor ss 3010, Rydbom c 2000, Sinclair 1b 1000. Totals: 23-0-3-0.
West Branch—3
Bainey 3b 4010, Ca. Wesesky 1b 2000, Gable c 1110, Moore p 3011, M. MacTavish cr 0000, K. MacTavish ss 3010, Royer 2b 3000, Graham cf 2110, Betts rf 3011, Butler lf 3110. Totals: 24-3-7-2.
Score by Innings
Glendale 000 000 0—0 3 1
West Branch 000 111 x—3 7 0
Error—Taylor. LOB—Glendale 5, West Branch 7. 2B—Gable, Graham. SAC—Rydbom, Sinclair; Ca. Wesesky. HBP—Kasaback (by Moore); Graham (by Peterson). IBB—Gable.
Pitching
Glendale: Peterson—7 IP 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
West Branch: Moore—7 IP 3 H, 0 R, 0ER, 1 BB, 16 SO.
WP—Moore. LP—Peterson.
Time—1:40.