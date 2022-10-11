ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team had their annual Lady Warrior Soccer Pink Out Monday and had plenty of community support for the event and to watch them shut out visiting Everrett 6-0.
The West Branch football team was on hand all decked out in pink shirts as were many Lady Warrior soccer supporters to cheer on the team and help out with the event, which raised about a thousand dollars toward a scholarship in the late Sue Betts name.
“It was nice to have the Betts family, including Ruthie, Sarah and Hannah, who are past or current Lady Warrior soccer players here to celebrate this event with their family and friends,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “We want to than the Wets Branch football team and the community for coming out and showing their support. And a thank you to the Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company for helping with the event.”
West Branch got off to a bit of a slow start against Everett on Monday compared to the first times the teams played, which was an 11-0 decision.
West Branch scored just 39 seconds into the first meeting and had three goals in the first 5:16 of play.
Monday, West Branch’s first four shots at the net were offline and the first shot on goal — a header from Emmie Parks — was stopped by an Everett defender before going in the goal.
But Parks was able to get West Branch on the board at 5:32 with a shot to the far post and added a second goal at 15:22 when she somehow fit the ball between Everett keeper Kara Valentine and the near post from a bad angle off a Kamryn MacTavish assist.
Jenna Mertz added a pair of long-range goals in the first half, scoring on a laser from just outside the 18 at 15:22 and adding her second at 32:44 on a missile from 25 yards away.
West Branch, which led Everett 9-0 at the break in the early-season meeting, was up took just 4-0 at the half on Monday.
“I think our focus today was a little more with the Betts family,” Fenush said. “We were just happy to have the community out for the event and knowing Sue’s spirit is still alive in this community is pretty special for Hannah in her senior year, and for the whole team because Sue was our biggest supporter.”
Hannah Betts combined with starting keeper Alexa Prestash on the shutout, each playing a half and stopping one shot apiece.
Parks made it 5-0 and completed her hat trick 10:37 into the second half when her corner kick found its way through traffic and into the back of the Everett net.
Sarah Guglielmi and Erin Godin each converted penalty kicks later in the half as West Branch spent much of the final 40 minutes with girls playing different positions.
“When the kids are put in different positions they really have to hone in on different skills,” Fenush said. “We’re just trying to be out there every day just trying to get better on one little thing here or there. If someone is normally on the right we moved them to the left or if someone is usually up on offense we moved them back to defense just to make sure we’re all able to play every aspect of the game and play it well.
“It was nice to be able to see the girls work on the little things that are just going to help us in the postseason.”
West Branch held a 19-2 edge in shots. Everett keeper Valentine made 11 saves for her team.
“I think the Everett keeper played an amazing game,” Fenush said. “She just had some great saves. And they had some more intensity today as a team.”
West Branch improved to 10-4 on the season and travels to Tussey Mountain on Thursday.
West Branch 7, Everrett 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emmie Parks, WB, (unassisted), 5:32.
2. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 11:57.
3. Parks, WB, (Kamryn MacTavish), 15:22.
4. Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 32:44.
Second Half
5. Parks, WB, (corner kick), 50:37.
6. Sarah Guglielmi, WB, (penalty kick), 53:13.
7. Erin Godin, WB, (penalty kick), 73:30.
Shots: Everett 2, West Branch 19.
Saves: Everett (Kara Valentine) 11, West Branch (Alexa Prestash 1, Hannah betts 1) 2.
Corner kicks: Everett 3, West Branch 7.