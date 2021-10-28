WINGATE — Emily Parks scored four goals, Olivia Straka netted two and the West Branch girls soccer team took down rival Moshannon Valley 7-0 Thursday at Alumni Stadium in a District 6 class A semifinal.
With the win, the Lady Warriors advance to the D-6 finals for the fifth straight season.
Parks got the scoring started early for the Lady Warriors, taking a pass from Straka, finding an open spot and firing a shot past Damsel keeper Kate Fox just 2:52 into the game.
“Our plan was to come in and score early and often,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “This is a rivalry game. It doesn’t matter what happened earlier in the season. We knew Mo Valley was coming here ready. It was just a big game and the seniors really wanted this win, and they came out on fire.”
Parks scored again at 17:18 off a Jenna Mertz assist to put the Lady Warriors on top 2-0 before West Branch got two more quick goals less than two minutes apart to make it 4-0 at the half.
Straka found the back of the net at 25:23 off a Lauren Timblin feed, then returned the favor at 27:19, setting up her teammate as the Lady Warriors were firmly in control at the half.
“It was only three minutes into the game and we were already down one,” Mo Valley head coach Joceny Benjamin said. “You can’t let that happen against such a good team.
“But this is such a young team with seven freshman. We played harder than the scoreboard shows. West Branch is a good team. They have a lot of seniors, so I’m hoping we learn from this. I would have liked to have given them a better game, but it is what it is.”
The Lady Warriors picked up where they left off early in the first half with Parks getting loose inside the box and firing her third goal of the game past Fox just 1:56 into the second half.
“So Emmie Parks had a hot dog right before the game and I wasn’t too happy about that,” Fenush said. “But I think we might be having hot dogs now for the rest of the season.
“Emmie had a little injury there in the ICC Championship and she really wanted to come out and do well for the team. She played well. She showed control and she just had a great shot tonight.”
Straka connected for her second goal not long after, putting West Branch on top 6-0 at 47:13.
Parks finalized the scoring with her fourth goal at 76:59.
West Branch outshot Mo Valley 17-2 in the game and had a 3-0 edge in corner kicks.
Fox made 10 saves for the Damsels, while Katlyn Folmar stopped both shots she faced, including a close-range rocket off the foot of Sarah McClelland midway through the first half.
“Our back four plus Mariah (Hayles) and Katlyn, hats off to them,” Fenush said. “What an incredible season so far, I’m pretty sure that’s our 13th shutout. They play well together and they’re leaders. You can’t ask much more than that.”
Mo Valley ended its season with a record of 6-9 after playing a second half to build on.
“Our second half was way better than our first,” Benjamin said. “At least we had the ball and passed it around and showed what we could do. But giving up so many goals in that first half, it’s hard to come back. That’s a tough mountain to climb against that good of a team.”
West Branch improved to 19-0-1 and advances to the District 6 class A Championship on Nov. 4 against Bishop Guilfoyle in a rematch of last season’s title tilt, which the Lady Warriors won.
“We’re happy to be there, but obviously we want more,” Fenush said. “It’s going to be a very tough game. I think the girls are nervous, but they’re ready and excited to be there.”
West Branch 7, Mo Valley 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emily Parks, WB, (Olivia Straka), 2:52.
2. Parks, WB, (Jenna Mertz), 17:18.
3. Straka, WB, (Lauren Timblin), 25:23.
4. Timblin, WB, (Straka), 27:19.
Second Half
5. Parks, WB, (unassisted), 41:56.
6. Straka, WB, (unassisted), 47:13.
7. Parks, WB, (unassisted), 76:59.
Shots: Mo Valley 2, West Branch 17.
Saves: Mo Valley (Kate Fox) 10, West Branch (Katlyn Folmar) 2.
Corner kicks: Mo Valley 0, West Branch 3.