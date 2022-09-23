ALLPORT — After jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead just eight minutes into Thursday’s game against Curwensville, the West Branch girls soccer team suddenly found themselves on the defensive.
Despite the deficit, the visiting Lady Tide continued working hard in their defensive end and eventually switched the field, playing the Lady Warriors tough the rest of the half.
But after a halftime discussion with head coach Angie Fenush, West Branch came out of the break firing on all cylinders. The Lady Warriors scored six goals in the first 6:08 of the second half and cruised to a 15-0 victory over an injury-riddled Lady Tide team playing with just one sub.
“We challenged the team to step up and put the little things together that we’ve been working on,” Fenush said. “We’ve had a long week of practice. This was our first game since last Thursday. They came out and did just that. The girls executed perfectly.”
Emmie Parks ended the day with four goals and one assist, Jenna Mertz scored two goals and added a helper and Kamryn MacTavish also netted a pair of goals to lead the Lady Warriors, who had 10 different girls find the back of the net.
Mertz got the scoring started just 35 seconds into the game off an Erin Godin assist.
Parks scored 62 seconds apart a little later in the half, her second coming on a converted penalty kick to make it 3-0.
But not long after the Parks PK, Curwensville answered the bell, flipping the field on the Lady Warriors and enjoying several periods of possession in the hosts’ end of the field. Curwensville only generated one shot, but it also largely kept West Branch away from its goal until late in the half when MacTavish finished a Sarah Guglielmi cross at 33:39.
“At halftime as a team we talked about keeping the momentum and keeping things going and working on all the small things and continuing to do all the small things well,” Fenush said. “I think we got a little bit lazy there and Curwensville really stepped up their defense. I think their keeper (Calleigh Wiest) did a really nice job and the two center defenders played their hearts out.”
Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams agreed.
“I am so proud of Maura Sheeder and Mackenzie Ogden,” Williams said. “They led our defense. That is not a position Maura has ever played, but she did great there.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Tide, they were unable to keep a potent West Branch offense at bay in the second half.
Parks scored just 38 seconds in and added her fourth 29 seconds after that.
Guglielmi finished a short Mertz cross at 41:40 and Ciara Condon converted the Lady Warriors’ second penalty kick of the game at 43:01 to up the advantage to 8-0.
Erin Godin figured in the next two Lady Warrior goals, scoring at 44:40 off a Parks assist, then feeding Mertz at 46:08 to make the score 10-0.
“Injuries and illness are making things difficult for us,” Williams said. “We have a handful of girls that are really showing how tough they are by playing through a lot of pain.”
Fenush certainly noticed the Lady Tide’s heart in a tough situation.
“That’s tough,” she said. “I’m really impressed with Curwensville and how hard they played.”
MacTavish scored her second goal at 54:13 off a Parks assist to make the score 11-0.
“Kam switched to soccer this year after eight years of volleyball and the team has really enjoyed seeing her success and hard work,” Fenush said.
Sydney Sankey, Payten Johnson, Emma Bucha and Abby Diviney finished out the Lady Warrior scoring. Diviney assisted on Bucha’s goal.
“My defenders are always back there doing a great job game-in-and-game-out, so you want to see them have a little bit of fun,” Fenush said. “And it’s nice to see the team rally around them. They work hard a practice every day, so it’s nice to see them get a little excited about one of their teammates scoring.”
West Branch improved to 5-3 overall, while Curwensville dipped to 1-5.
The Lady Tide are back in action Saturday at Punxsutawney.
The Lady Warriors visit Cambria Heights Tuesday.
West Branch 15, Curwensville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jenna Mertz, WB, (Erin Godin), 0:35.
2. Emmie Parks, WB, (unassisted), 6:39.
3. Parks, WB, (penalty kick), 7:37.
4. Kamryn MacTavish, WB, (Sarah Gugleilmi), 33:39.
Second Half
5. Parks, WB, (unassisted), 40:38.
6. Parks, WB, (unassisted), 41:07.
7. Guglielmi, WB, (Mertz), 41:39.
8. Ciara Condon, WB, (penalty kick), 43:04.
9. Godin, WB, (Parks), 44:50.
10. Mertz, WB, (Godin), 46:08.
11. MacTavish, WB, (unassisted), 54:13.
12. Sydney Sankey, WB, (unassisted), 57:12.
13. Payten Johnson, WB, (unassisted), 61:19.
14. Emma Bucha, WB, (Abby Diviney), 75:53.
15. Diviney, WB, (Mertz), 79:18.
Shots: Curwensville 2, West Branch 25.
Saves: Curwensville (Calleigh Wiest) 10, West Branch (Alexa Prestash) 2.
Corner kicks: Curwensville 2, West Branch 4.