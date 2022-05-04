ALLPORT — The West Branch softball team had to play catch up all game long Tuesday against Juniata Valley after falling behind the Lady Hornets 4-0 in the first inning.
The Lady Warriors also shot themselves in the foot throughout the game, committing seven errors that led to six unearned runs and their rally fell short in a 12-9 loss.
“We have the tendency to dig a hole and then try to dig ourselves out of it,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “This is the third or fourth game we’ve gotten in a hole because of defensive miscues and had to fight our way back. And only one time did we come all the way back with a victory.”
Juniata Valley jumped on the Lady Warriors from the get-go, scoring four runs in the top of the first.
The first Lady Hornet batter reached on an error and the second drew a walk before No. 3 hitter (and pitcher) Megan Belinda drilled a 3-run homer off West Branch starter Makena Moore.
Taryn Stewart followed with a triple and scored later in the inning on a wild pitch.
“We had a bad first inning,” Betts said. “We gave up the home run. And we knew coming in they were a very good hitting team. They see the ball well. I knew that. We were going to have to make the plays that were there for us to stay in this game.”
West Branch got a run back in the first on a Greysyn Gable RBI groundout, then made it 4-3 in the bottom of the third on a Gable 2-run single.
But the Lady Hornets scored four in the top of the fourth to take an 8-3 lead.
Juniata Valley had four hits in the inning, but West Branch also made four errors. Only one of the Lady Hornet runs off Lady Warrior relief pitcher Madison Nelson was earned.
Nelson came on in relief of Moore in the bottom of the third after a scary moment.
Moore took a line drive off the stomach against the first batter she faced that inning and had to come out of the game. She did stay in the dugout and cheered her team on the rest of the game.
West Branch scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth, thanks to a 2-run single off the bat of Brooke Bainey, but Juniata Valley got the 5-run lead right back in the top of the fifth as two more Lady Warrior errors led to a 10-5 deficit.
Nelson picked up an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fifth, knocking in Gable, who led off with a double, to make it 10-6.
The Lady Warriors continued their rally in the bottom of the sixth with three more runs.
Mallory Graham led off with a double and Hannah Betts followed with an RBI single. Betts scored on a Meghan Cantolina base hit.
Graham and Betts, the No. 8 and 9 batters in the order, combined to go 3-for-4 with three walks and scored four runs. Leadoff hitter Cantolina had two hits and a walk and scored three runs.
“We didn’t have to depend on the meat of the order,” coach Betts said. “The bottom third from Alaina (Royer), Mallory and Hannah and then turning the top of the order to Meghan got on base, and then we got rolling. That helped bring us back and it was nice to see. it builds confidence knowing we can trust them to do that.”
After Bainey reached on an error, the Lady Warriors executed a double steal attempt. Cantolina took home, but Bainey was thrown out at second.
After seeing its lead dwindle to a run, Juniata Valley responded with two runs in the top of the seventh as Madison Belinda smacked a 2-run home run.
West Branch loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh as Nelson singled and Graham and Betts both walked. But Megan Belinda was able to get a game-ending groundout to secure the 12-9 win for her team.
“The team battled back,” coach Betts said. “The girls battled. Having our pitcher go down with an injury affected us too, but I liked to see the fight we had.”
Cantolina, Gable, Nelson and Graham all had two hits for West Branch. Gable had three RBIs.
Megan Belinda led the Lady Hornets with three hits and four RBIs. Ava Allison, Madison Belinda, Stewart and Myra Shuff each had two hits.
West Branch slipped to 6-6 overall and 5-5 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Warriors host Williamsburg on Thursday.
Juniata Valley—12
Allison c 5420, Ma. Belinda ss 4323, Me. Belinda p 5134, Stewart cf 5221, Houck 2b 4010, Shuff lf 4120, Hartman 3b 5010, Rowe 1b 3000, Payne dp 4010, Thompson (flex) rf 0100. Totals: 39-12-14-8.
West Branch—9
Cantolina cf 5321, Bainey 3b 3112, MacTavish ss 4000, Gable c 4123, Moore p 1000, Wesesky 1b 3000, Nelson 1b-p Royer dp 4010, Graham lf 3220, Betts rf 1211, Shingledecker pr 0000, McGonigal (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 32-9-11-8.
Score by Innings
Juniata Vall. 400 420 2— 12 14 1
West Branch 102 213 0— 9 11 7
Errors—Ma. Belinda; McGonigal 3, Betts 2, Cantolina, Bainey. LOB—Juniata Valley 10, West Branch 8. 2B—Gable, Graham. 3B—Stewart. HR—Me. Belinda (2 on, 1st), Ma. Belinda (1 on, 7th). HBP—Shuff (by Moore). SB—Cantolina 2, Bainey. CS—Bainey (by Allison). WP—Moore; Ma. Belinda.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Me. Belinda—7 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO.
West Branch: Moore—2+ IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Nelson—5 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Me. Belinda. LP—Moore (2-2).
Time—2:05.