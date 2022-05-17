CURWENSVILLE — The West Branch softball team was in a must-win situation Monday against Curwensville.
The Lady Warriors came into the contest tied with Mount Union for eighth in the District 6 class 2A playoff rankings and needed a victory to keep its postseason hopes alive. (The Top 8 go to the playoffs in D-6 class 2A).
West Branch rallied in the top of the seventh, dodged a bullet in the bottom of the frame, scored five in the top of tenth then held off the Lady Tide in the home half of the stanza in a wild 10-9 victory.
“It was a back-and-forth game, but we got some big hits when we needed to,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “ Both teams hit the ball well. I give it up to Curwensville, they’ve got good hitters on that team. They put us in spots where we had to make some dramatic defensive plays. And there was a little bit of luck involved too.”
Curwensville led 4-2 after six and had the Lady Warriors down to their last out, when the visitors responded with three runs to take a 5-4 advantage.
Makena Moore and Kamryn MacTavish both drew bases loaded walks and Madison Nelson delivered an RBI single to give the Lady Warriors the lead. Moore’s walk came on the tenth pitch of her at bat after she fouled off five pitches to stay alive.
West Branch fouled off plenty of pitches, going deep in the count against Lady Tide pitcher Joslynne Freyer, who tossed all 10 innings, throwing an incredible 201 pitches.
“They kept fouling off good pitches,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said.
Freyer helped the Lady Tide force extra innings, by starting the bottom of the seventh off with a base hit. She had three hits in the game.
Shyanne Rudy followed with a single of her own to put runners on the corners with no outs.
After an out, Teagan Harzinski drew a walk off West Branch pitcher Moore, who was in her fourth inning of relief for starter Nelson.
Moore struck out the next batter looking, but with two outs Addison Butler singled to right-center field to knock in Kaylie Shaw, who was courtesy running for Freyer.
Pinch-runner Marlee Gasper also tried to score from second base, but she stumbled coming around third base and ending up getting tagged out, sending the game to extras.
Both Freyer and Moore took care of the opposing batters in the eighth and ninth, sending the game to the 10th where both teams offenses came alive.
Teams start with a runner on second base in the tenth, and the Lady Warriors had Hannah Betts there to begin the frame.
Alaina Royer was hit by a Freyer pitch to start the inning and Megan Cantolina followed with a base hit.
Brooke Bainey knocked in Betts and Royer with a double — her second of the game.
A Mallory Graham groundout chased home Cantolina to make it 8-5.
Gable singled to score Bainey and stole second before coming home on a Nelson base hit two batters later.
Down 10-5, Curwensville fought back in the home half of the tenth.
With Maddie Butler starting on second base, Addison Butler walked and both runners moved up on a wild pitch.
Natalie Wischuck reached on an infield error with Maddie Butler scoring on the play.
After a strikeout, Taylor Luzier singled to scored Addison Butler.
A Freyer base hit plated Wischuck and a Rudy groundout brought home Luzier.
Wall followed with a single that moved Freyer’s courtesy runner Shaw to third, but Moore was able to get Harzinski to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
“I keep telling my girls we’re going to benefit from games like this,” Leigey said. “I was pleased with the effort. We botched a few things early, but we stayed in it.”
West Branch took a 2-0 lead in the second, thanks to a Nelson sacrifice fly and a bloop single from Betts.
Curwensville took the lead with four in the third.
With two outs, Luzier and Freyer singled, while Rudy walked to load the bases.
Wall knocked in two runs with a single and, after a Harzinski walk, Maddie Butler plated two more with a base hit.
Freyer and Wall led Curwensville, which had 14 hits, with three hits each. Luzier and Maddie Butler both had two hits.
Bainey’s three hits, including two doubles, paced the Lady Warriors.
Gable and Nelson added two hits each. Nelson also had three RBIs.
Moore got the win after tossing seven innings of relief. She allowed five runs, two earned, on 10 hits, while walking three batters and striking out 12.
Freyer gave up nine hits and walked eight in her 10 innings of work. She also hit six batters, while striking out 13.
Curwensville slipped to 9-9 overall, 5-9 in the Inter County Conference and 2-4 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Tide host Harmony for a double header today.
West Branch improved to 11-8 overall, 8-6 in the ICC and 6-2 in the MVL.
The Lady Warriors regular season is complete. They await the final District 6 playoff rankings, which come out today.
“It’s tight between us, Mount Union and Penns Valley,” Betts said. “I told the girls we want to make it so we’re deciding things and not worry about the things we don’t have control over. All we have control over is winning or losing our game.”
West Branch—10
Cantolina cf 5210, Bainey 3b 5232, Graham lf 4001, Wesesky ph 1000, Gable c 4321, Moore 1b-p 5001, MacTavish ss 2101, Nelson p-1b 4023, Shingledecker pr 0000, Betts rf 6111, Royer dp 2100, Smeal ph 1000. Butler (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 38-10-9-10.
Curwensville—9
Luzier cf 6221, Freyer p 5031, Rudy 2b 5111, Gasper pr 0000, Wall 3b 6132, Harzinski 1b 3010, M. Butler rf 5122, A. Butler c 3111, Wischuck ss 5101, Wiggins lf 4010. Totals: 42-9-15-9.
Score by Innings
WB 020 000 300 5—10 9 3
C’ville 004 000 100 4— 9 14 3
Errors—Bainey, Gable, Butler; Wischuck 2, Harzinski. LOB—LOB—West Branch 14, Curwensville 10. DP—West Branch, Curwensville. 2B—Gable, Bainey 2. HBP—MacTavish 2, Royer 2, Gable, Bainey, SF—Nelson. IBB—Gable. SB—Gable 2, MacTavish, Bainey. CS—MacTavish (by A. Butler). WP—Nelson 2, Moore 5; Freyer 4. PB—A. Butler.
Pitching
West Branch: Nelson—3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Moore—7 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 12 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—10 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 8 BB, 14 SO.
WP—Moore. LP—Freyer.
Time—3:18.