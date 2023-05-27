ALLPORT — Behind the shutdown pitching of ace Makena Moore and a four-run fourth inning, the West Branch softball team shut out fifth-seeded Ferndale 5-0 Friday afternoon to qualify for the District 6 Class A Championship and earn a berth in the PIAA playoffs.
“This was one of our goals at the start of the season,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “We knew it wasn’t’ going to be easy with all the good teams in District 6. But it’s not supposed to be easy.
“We set our goals high at the beginning of the season. This is nine games in a row we’ve won, and winning can be contagious.”
Moore was nearly unhittable against the Yellow Jackets as she had everything working in a 92-pitch masterpiece. Moore issued a one-out walk to Leah Grassa in the first and gave up the only Ferndale hit of the game to Grassa to start the fourth.
But the rest of the Ferndale lineup went 0-for-21 against her with 16 strikeouts.
“She pitched great,” Ferndale head coach Chris Wagner said of Moore. “I think that is the story of the game. She brought her best game and she shut us down. “I give props to her. We did not expect her to be that good. We got a little bit of a scouting report, and they did not tell us she was shutdown to that level.”
Moore got all the help she needed from her offense in the first inning as Brooke Bainey led off with an infield single and Greysyn Gable drew a one-out walk on a full count against St. Peter’s recruit Angelina Wagner.
Moore then helped her own cause by delivering an RBI double to give the Lady Warriors a 1-0 advantage.
“We wanted to put the pressure on them out of the gate, so getting that run early was huge,” Betts said.
But after the first inning, West Branch was having trouble generating any offense against Wagner, going quietly in the second and third. So Betts decided to employ a little different strategy in the fourth — use the bunt to put pressure on the defense.
“She kept us in check,” Betts said. “We didn’t get a lot of good bats on her pitches until the one inning when the bunt played a part of it. The bunt forced the issue. I used it this game more than I would normally use it, but it’s what we needed.”
It sure was.
West Branch plated four runs in the fourth with the bunt taking center stage.
Alaina Royer got things started when her sharp comebacker to Wagner went off the tip of the glove for an infield single.
Mallory Graham followed with a sac bunt to advance Royer to second.
Hannah Betts also put down a sac bunt to move Royer to third, but she ended up being safe at first on an overthrow and Royer raced home on the error.
Betts moved up to second on a wild pitch before Madison Butler executed another sac bunt that had the same result as the previous one.
Butler was safe at first on an overthrow and Betts trotted home to make it 3-0.
With Bainey at the plate, Butler took off for third and was safe when the throw was mishandled. The ball went into the outfield and Butler crossed home plate to make it 4-0.
After Bainey walked, she stole second and ended up scoring on another Ferndale error.
“Our lack of playoff experience with bunts hurt us a little,” Wagner said. “I knew it was coming and thought we were prepared. But sometimes nerves cause some crazy things to happen. But even if that inning doesn’t happen, it’s still 1-0.”
The 5-run cushion was more than enough for Moore, who completely took over the game from there.
After allowing the base hit to Grassa in the fourth, Moore struck out the next seven batters she faced and set down 10 of the final 12 Ferndale batters on strikes.
“Makena was absolutely spot on,” Betts said. “It is one of the best games she has pitched for us all season. It’s a Catch-22 because we have to keep our defense on their toes for when they do put in play. And we were ready for that.”
Indeed.
West Branch was flawless in the field when it needed to be as Royer made three plays at second base and Bainey handled two outs at third.
“Brooke took care of a hot shot at third and Alaina made some good plays at second,” Betts said. “That was big. When they put a ball in play, and it’s going to happen this time of year, we have to make the plays that are there for us to make.”
With the win, the Lady Warriors improved to 19-3.
West Branch plays Claysburg-Kimmel Wednesday at 4 p.m. at St. Francis University for the District 6 Class A title.
“We have a very tough matchup coming up,” Betts said. “They’re a very well-coached team. They hit well. They play great defense and their pitcher is good. It’s going to be a battle.”
Ferndale—0
Wagner p 3000, Grassa rf 2010, Leverknight ss 3000, Sechrengost 3b 3000, Chatman 1b 3000, Craig c 2000, McGough 2b 2000, Quraishy lf 2000, Barley cf 2000. Totals: 22-0-1-0.
West Branch—5
Bainey 3b 3210, Ca. Wesesky 1b 3000, Gable c 2010, Moore p 3021, Ch. Wesesky cr 0000, Coval cr 0000, K. MacTavish ss 3000, Royer 2b 3100, Graham cf 2000, Betts rf 2100, Butler lf 1110. Totals: 22-5-6-1.
Score by Innings
Ferndale 000 000 0—0 1 5
West Branch 100 400 x—5 6 0
Errors—Craig 4, Wagner. LOB—Ferndale 2, West Branch 5. DP—Ferndale 1. 2B—Moore. SAC—Graham, Betts, Butler. SB—Bainey 2, Butler 2, Ch. Wesesky, Gable. WP—Wagner; Moore.
Pitching
Ferndale: Wagner—6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
West Branch: Moore—7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 16 SO.
WP—Moore (12-3). LP—Wagner.
Time—1:39.