ALLPORT — Makena Moore and the West Branch girls softball team came tantalizingly close to a shutout victory Monday against Tyrone, having the Lady Eagles down to their last strike twice in the seventh inning while clinging to a 1-0 lead.
But Tyrone No. 2 hitter Allison Beeman worked her way back from an 0-2 deficit to draw a walk to set up No. 3 hitter Beth Pearson, who clubbed Moore’s 0-2 offering to deep centerfield for a 2-run double, leading to a heartbreaking 3-1 loss for the Lady Warriors.
Amariah Sprankle added an RBI base hit on a laser just off the glove of a leaping Lady Warrior shortstop Kamryn MacTavish to knock in Pearson for an insurance run.
“We were one strike away from ending it and we also ended up one hit way from keeping it going,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “But I give it up to their pitcher (Summer Shaw). She did a great job. And Makena did a great job for us, matching her inning for inning.
“Really it just came down to one more hit for them.”
The teams were locked in a pitcher’s duel for five innings as neither Moore or Shaw blinked while battling to a 0-0 tie until West Branch finally broke through for a run in the home half of the sixth.
Shaw scattered seven hits and walked just one, while striking out 10. Moore gave up eight hits, walked three and fanned 13 Lady Eagles. Both pitchers also hit a batter.
Tyrone threatened in the first, loading the bases against Moore, who walked Beeman and Emma Dibert around a Sprankle single. But Moore got out of the jam with a full count strikeout of Maci Lingenfelter.
The Lady Eagles had runners on the corners with two outs in the fourth thanks to singles from Lingenfelter and pinch-hitter Sam Shaw, but Moore again pitched out of it with a strikeout.
West Branch’s only real threat before the sixth came in the fourth when it put runners on first and second with one out, but Shaw got a flyout and strikeout to keep the Lady Warriors off the board.
But the hosts took advantage of baserunners in the sixth to break the scoreless deadlock.
Brooke Bainey led off the inning and was hit by Shaw’s first pitch. Bainey stole second and, after an out, scored on Greysyn Gable’s hard single.
Moore followed with a base hit and MacTavish belted the ball into left field. But the ball was hit so hard that the Tyrone left fielder was able to force Gable out at third, and Shaw got out of the inning with a strikeout.
That set up the Lady Eagle seventh, which started with Moore sandwiching a pair of strikeouts around KK Brodzina’s single back up the box.
Beeman and Pearson then recovered from their 0-2 deficits to walk and double, while Sprankle’s RBI single came on a 1-2 pitch.
The Lady Warriors did not go quietly in the home half of the seventh, however.
With one out, Hannah Betts singled to left in front of Madison Butler, who doubled on a 1-2 pitch to put runners on second and third.
But much like Moore had done in similar spots earlier in the game, Shaw was able to pitch out of it with a pop to shortstop and a strikeout to end it.
“I give it to my team. They battled,” Coach Betts said. “To go into that seventh inning with our 7-8-9 batters leading us off and we got second and third with one out. We came within that one hit of possibly tying things up.
“It was a pitcher’s duel right to the end.”
Betts and Moore each had two hits for the Lady Warriors. Pearson had three of Tyrone’s right hits, while Sprankle collected two.
West Branch dropped to 2-1 with the loss.
The Lady Warriors are back in action today, hosting Williamsburg.
Tyrone—3
Tuskovich 4000, Beeman cf 2100, Pearson c 4122, Sprankle 3b 4031, Dibert 1b 1000, Lingenfelter rf 3010, Rockwell ss 3000, Shaw p 2000, ???? ph 1010, Brodzina 2b 2110. Totals: 26-3-8-3.
West Branch—1
Bainey 3b 3100, Ca. Wesesky 1b 3000, Gable c 3011, Moore p 3020, MacTavish ss 3000, Royer 2b 3010, Graham cf 3000, Betts rf 3020, Butler lf 3010. Totals: 27-1-7-1.
Score by Innings
Tyrone 000 000 3—3 8 0
West Branch 000 001 0—1 7 0
LOB—Tyrone 7, West Branch 7. DP—Tyrone. 2B—Pearson; Butler. SAC—Dibert. HBP—Brodzina (by Moore); Bainey (by Shaw). SB—Pearson; Bainey.
Pitching
Tyrone: Shaw—7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
West Branch: Moore—7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 13 SO.
WP—Shaw. LP—Moore (2-1).
Time—2:06.