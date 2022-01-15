ALLPORT — Friday evening’s game between Curwensville and West Branch was suspended at halftime with the Lady Warriors leading 34-17.
The game being held at West Branch High School was stopped at the break due to a possible gas leak in the building. Fans and teams were evacuated due to the safety hazard.
Lady Warrior Jenna Mertz had a big first half, scoring 19 points to go with four steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Mertz helped West Branch surge to a 22-8 lead after one quarter. She netted 13 points, including going 3-fo-3 from behind the arc. The Lady Warriors shot 8-of-12 as a team in the first frame.
Curwensville was just 2-of-7 from the floor and committed eight turnovers, which fueled the West Branch offense, which converted several fast breaks into points.
The Lady Tide cleaned up the turnover problem in the second quarter, committing just two, but went 4-of-14 from the field.
West Branch cooled off as well, hitting 5 of its 12 shots. But that was enough to extend the advantage t0 17 by the half.
Mertz scored six in the second quarter, while Katrina Cowder netted four of her six first-half points.
Curwensville did have a 14-8 rebounding edge with Alyssa Bakaysa ripping down seven to go with her team-high six points.
The game will be completed at a date and time to be determined.
No more information about the potential gas leak was available at press time.