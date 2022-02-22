PURCHASE LINE — The West Branch girls basketball team struggled through a disastrous first quarter Monday in the District 6 class 2A playoffs at Purchase Line.
The No. 9 seeded Lady Warriors faltered against the eighth-seeded Lady Dragons full court press in the opening frame, turning it over 11 times on the way to a 19-4 deficit.
West Branch recovered in the second quarter and made a game of it, but the mountain was too big climb and the Lady Warriors fell 63-49.
On top of the 11 turnovers in the first half, West Branch was also outrebounded 12-3 and outshot 24-6, leading to the early 15-point hole.
“This was the first playoff game for all these girls and it took us a while to get up to speed,” West Branch head coach Justin Koleno said. “You could tell we had a little bit of those jitters in the first quarter, but once we got by that it was an even game the rest of the way.”
West Branch flipped the script in the second quarter, forcing nine Lady Dragon turnovers. The Lady Warriors also figured out how to break the press and began getting layup after layup in transition.
Jenna Mertz, who led all players with 25 points, scored 10 in the second for West Branch, while Sarah Guglielmi netted six. Almost every bucket was a layup as West Branch shot 7-of-9 in the quarter and closed the gap on the scoreboard to 26-20 by the half.
But Purchase Line was quickly able to get it back to a double-digit lead in the third quarter, largely due to their dominance on the boards.
The Lady Dragons held an 11-2 advantage on the glass in the third quarter alone. Many of those rebounds were offensive and led to second-chance points, which helped the hosts win the quarter 15-6 and surge to a 41-26 advantage after three.
Abby Goss and Bethany Smith, who were both menaces on the boards all game long, each scored six points in the third quarter.
Smith led the Lady Dragons with 20 points, 16 rebounds and five steals, while Goss netted 16 points and had six rebounds. Madison Scalese added 15 points and 10 boards.
Purchase Line ripped down 44 rebounds as a team with 27 coming on the offensive end.
“The girls hate hearing it in the locker room. I’ve been a broken record all year long as far as our rebounding goes. But it did kill us today,” Koleno said. “They got a lot of second-chance points.
“We shot very well, and we usually do. But if they’re getting twice as many shots as we are, the numbers game is against us there.”
Purchase Line took 66 shots in the game, while West Branch had 38.
The Lady Warriors got a big fourth quarter from Ally Shingledecker, who hit three 3-pointers and scored all 11 of her points in the frame. But West Branch was unable to get closer than 11 and ended with a 14-point loss.
“For the most part we did what we do on offense,” Koleno said. “On defense, if we keep them to one shot per possession, I think that game comes down to the fourth quarter. That first quarter, though, allowed them to play a little differently than they probably would have played otherwise.”
Guglielmi nearly joined Mertz and Shinledecker in double digits with nine points.
With the loss, West Branch ended its season with a record of 12-10, but served notice it’s a team on the rise with all of its players coming back next season.
“We did well enough to start getting recognized this year,” Koleno said. “And I think even this game showed that sooner rather than later we’re going to be somebody that you have to talk about and deal with.”
Purchase Line advances to the quarterfinal round of the D-6 playoffs. The Lady Dragons travel to top-seeded Bishop McCort on Thursday.
West Branch—49
Mertz 10 4-7 25, Cowder 1 0-0 2, Godin 1 0-0 2, Betts 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 3 2-6 11, Guglielmi 4 0-1 9, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-14 49.
Purchase Line—63
Hopkins 2 3-5 8, Weaver 0 3-10 3, Smith 9 2-5 20, Scalese 4 7-8 15, Goss 8 0-1 16, Layden 0 1-2 1, Syster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 16-31 63.
Three-pointers: Shingledecker 3, Mertz, Guglielmi; Hopkins.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 4 16 6 23—49
Purchase Line 19 7 15 22—63