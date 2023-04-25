ALLPORT — The Claysburg-Kimmel softball team rapped 10 hits and took advantage of four West Branch errors Monday in an 8-3 victory over the Lady Warriors.
West Branch pitcher Makena Moore had the Lady Bulldogs befuddled through three innings, striking out seven and allowing just one run on a drive that got away from the Lady Warrior right fielder, who had to run a long way to even get a glove on the ball.
The Bella Francona inside-the-park home run was a sign of what was to come as Claysburg-Kimmel started taking the ball the other way and ended up with nearly all of its hits coming to the right side of the field.
“I knew they were probably going to try and do that,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “They are good at hitting the ball the other way. They were last year when we faced them in the regular season and the postseason. We tried to prepare for that.”
The Lady Bulldogs added two runs in the fourth as a single and an error, followed by McKenna Black’s one-out double put the visitors on top 3-0.
West Branch got a run back in the home half of the inning Greysyn Gable singled, advanced to third on a Moore groundout and scored on an Alaina Royer fielder’s choice. The Lady Bulldogs fired the ball home to try to nab Gable at the plate, but the Claysburg catcher dropped the ball when she tried to put on the tag.
The Lady Bulldogs regained the 3-run lead in the top of the fifth as Jenna Helsel scored on a passed ball after scorching a one-out triple off Moore.
Claysburg scored four more runs in the sixth on three hits and with the help of three Lady Warrior errors.
Trailing 8-1, West Branch was able to put a run on the board in each of the final two innings.
Mallory Graham’s 2-out single plated Moore, who led off the sixth with a double, and a Gable sac fly scored Brooke Bainey, who led off the seventh with a walk and moved to third thanks to a Lady Bulldog error.
But the Lady Warriors were never able to string many hits together against Claysburg starter Emma Cavender, who struck out six in the first three innings of play before West Branch started to make good contact. West Branch stranded eight runners — six in scoring position.
Cavender allowed just two earned runs on five hits, while walking three Lady Warriors and striking out eight.
“Their pitcher stymied us,” Betts said. “I’d like to see my batters be more aggressive at the plate. We just didn’t put the hits together.
“We’ve had a lot of games this season where we’ve scored three or four runs at the end to win. But I’d like to see the girls come out with that intensity to start the game.”
Moore fanned 11 Claysburg batters in her seven innings of work.
West Branch slipped to 10-3 overall.
“Their coach said it, and I agree with him ... we’ll be seeing each other later in the season,” Betts said. “it puts pressure on us. It’s a four- or five-team race in District 6 (class A). We’re putting ourselves in a spot where we can’t afford to not come focused and ready to play.”
The Lady Warriors are back in action today, hosting Moshannon Valley.
Claysburg-Kimmel—8
Cavender p 2000, J. Helsel cf 4110, Walter c 4110, Francona 2b 4321, McKenzi Black 3b 3110, Lehman pr 0000, McKenna Black lf 4022, Swindell ss 4112, Bush 1b 3111, Hinish dp 1000, Musselman dp 2011, C. Helsel (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 31-8-10-7.
West Branch—3
Bainey 3b 3110, Ca. Wesesky 1b 4000, Gable c 3111, Moore p 4110, MacTavish ss 3000, Royer rf 3000, Graham cf 3011, Betts dp 2010, Butler 2b 3000, Coval (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 28-3-5-2.
Score by Innings
Claysburg 010 214 0—8 10 3
West Branch 000 101 1—3 5 4
Errors—J. Helsel, Walter, Bush; Butler, Gable, Graham. LOB—Claysburg-Kimmel 5, West Branch 8. 2B—McKenna Black; Gable, Moore. 3B—J. Helsel. HR—Francona (2nd, solo). SAC—Cavender. SF—Gable. SB—Cavender 2, Francona. WP—Cavender 2; Moore. PB—Walter; Gable.
Pitching
Claysburg-Kimmel: Cavender—7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO.
West Branch: Moore—7 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO.
WP—Cavender. LP—Moore (5-3).
Time—1:54.