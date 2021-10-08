ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team felt like they had something to prove Thursday against Northern Bedford.
The Lady Warriors opened their season Sept. 7 with a 1-1 tie on the road against the Lady Panthers and had won every game since.
West Branch got the better of the rematch Thursday, holding off a late Northern Bedford charge to earn a 3-2 victory and improve to 10-0-1 on the season.
Northern also came into the contest on a 9-game winning streak after the opening tie and fell to 9-1-1 with the loss.
“We started with good attitudes. We wanted this game,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “We were coming out to prove something. I think the girls did a really good job. We came out and controlled possession and had some really nice passing.”
The pinpoint passing and dominant possession led to the game’s first scoring opportunity and Lady Warrior midfielder Erin Godin took full advantage, sending a long shot from about 30 yards out just over the outstretched hands of Northern keeper Evie Long at 6:44.
The early goal energized the Lady Warriors who kept the pressure on for much of the rest of the half. West Branch outshot Northern 9-3 in the half, but couldn’t slide another one in the back of the net against Long.
“We had a lot of opportunities that we missed,” Fenush said. “Getting opportunities is something we do well, we just need to put it in the net. We controlled the first 30 minutes, and that was nice to see.
“We clicked as a team and we showed some passion for wanting to play hard and play together and win.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Warriors, a letdown after a missed penalty kick gave Northern a golden opportunity to tie the game.
The Lady Panthers went on a counterattack after the miss and got the West Branch defense on its heels. Emily Heck benefitted with an open shot from about 25 yards out that beat West Branch keeper Katlyn Folmar at 32:30 to send the game to the half tied 1-1.
West Branch responded in a big way after the break, pressuring the Northern net immediately. Olivia Straka and Lauren Timblin worked a nice combination down low that led to a Timblin shot. The ball ricocheted off a body in front of the net and a Northern defender had it go off her shoulder and into the goal just 17 seconds into the second half.
The unlucky break for Northern Bedford had it playing from behind the entire second half, but Long was up to the task of keeping the Lady Panthers in the game, despite heavy pressure from the Lady Warriors.
West Branch fired 10 more shots at her in the second half with Straka leading the charge. Straka blitzed Long with five shots in the second half alone (and had eight in the game), but the Lady Panther found a way to keep West Branch’s lead just one goal with save after save. She totaled 15 in the game.
“She is an amazing athlete,” Fenush said of Long. “If it wasn’t for their keeper, it could have been 10-2. But our girls kept shooting. They kept trying to find a way. To score three goals on that keeper is a testament to our team.”
West Branch finally solved Long at 65:28 when Straka made a nice pass through traffic to Jenna Mertz, who shot a laser to the corner past Long to give the Lady Warriors a 3-2 advantage.
“The girls have to keep doing the little things and good things will happen,” Fenush said.
Down 3-1, Northern Bedford made a late charge at the West Branch end and had several dangerous scoring chances down the stretch. One shot at an open net went wide and another just slid past the far post. But for the most part the Lady Warrior defense handled the Northern Bedford pressure, turning them away time after time.
“Our defense was tested time and time again,” Fenush said. “But our defense works together as a unit. From Mariah (Hayles), E, (Eleyna Hanslovan), (Olivia) Stavola, Madison (Kephart), Anna (Diviney), Payten (Johnson) with our keeper (Folmar) ... they are such a good unit. We trust them ... maybe sometimes too much. It was just a really nice team win.”
The Lady Panthers did make it interesting late in the game when Abby Kline ran down a ball at the end line and sent a cross to the far post to Reaghan Grimes, who headed it into the net with 2:20 left to play.
Most of the girls on both teams thought the ball was going to roll out of play and had eased up.
“That’s a lesson learned for us,” Fenush said. “We have to play to the whistle. We have to play 100 percent at all times and never give up. That could burn us later on in the season. But fortunately today we were up two goals, so the girls will learn from it and move on.”
West Branch recovered from the goal and kept Northern from getting the ball close to the net the rest of the game, holding on for a 3-2 win and taking a one-game lead over the Lady Panthers for the ICC North title.
“(Assistant coach) Alicia (Lutz) and I are just really proud of the girls for pulling together as a team, creating the energy on the bench and on the field and battling for the tough win. That’s what teamwork is all about.”
West Branch is back in action Monday at Bishop Carroll.
West Branch 3,
Northern Bedford 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Erin Godin, WB, (unassisted), 6:44.
2. Emily Heck, NB, (unassisted), 32:30.
Second Half
3. Own Goal, WB, 40:17.
4. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 65:28.
5. Reaghan Grimes, NB, (Abby Kline), 77:40.
Shots: Northern Bedford 5, West Branch 19.
Saves: Northern Bedford (Evie Long) 15, West Branch (Katlyn Folmar) 3.
Corner kicks: Northern Bedford 2, West Branch 3.