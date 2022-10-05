ALLPORT — After an intense win against Bishop Guilfoyle on Monday, the West Branch girls soccer team turned its attention to rival Moshannon Valley, which has been dealing with low numbers and injuries all season.
The Damsels brought just nine healthy bodies to Tuesday’s game, so West Branch head coach Angie Fenush chose to play them straight up in a 9-versus-9 matchup.
The Lady Warriors scored three times in a span of less than two minutes early in the first half on the way to a 7-2 victory on a wet, sloppy field.
“They were out there giving it there all, and they made it a much closer game than we would prefer,” Fenush said of the Damsels. “But we were doing a lot of subbing, mixing things up and putting girls in different positions. The goal today was to have some fun and keep everybody safe on the field in those conditions.”
Jenna Mertz scored just 6:56 into the game with a hard shot from the left wing that surprised Mo Valley keeper Kate Fox.
Emmie Parks found the back of the net at 8:34 then assisted Mertz just 18 seconds later to give West Branch a 3-0 advantage just 8:52 into the contest.
But as they were teetering on the brink of a rout, the Damsels regained their composure and gained some traction against the Lady Warriors.
Mo valley put some pressure on the West Branch goal and with Selah Perea bearing down on a loose ball at the near post, a pair of Lady Warriors collided and another tried to clear the ball, but booted it into her own net to give Mo Valley some life at 17:06.
“I was getting worried there,” Mo Valley head coach Joceny Benjamin said. “I thought they were going to blow us out. In just a couple minutes we were down three. But the girls regrouped. But it’s hard to come back against a good team like that. They’re well-coached. They move the ball around well.”
Mo Valley continued to play inspired soccer during the latter part of the first half, enjoying runs of possession, but it was never able to get another dangerous shot off and the game went to the half 3-1.
“I think Mo Valley did a heck of a job with what they’re dealing with, with the low numbers,” Fenush said. “I think there was a while where they possessed better than us. They were making the little passes and we weren’t putting the little things together. I know the sloppy field conditions and the 9-v-9 threw us off a little, especially after the intensity of (Monday’s) game. But we still have to play good soccer.
“But the girls were able to pick it up in the second half and put some goals in the back of the net.”
That they did.
Mertz made the Damsels pay for a turnover deep in their own end as she corralled the ball, took a touch and fired the ball by Fox just 4:27 into the second half.
Another ill-advised touch by the Damsels gave Payten Johnson a good look at an open net and she buried the shot at 48:23 to give herself a little birthday gift.
“It was nice to see the team continue to be unselfish and share the ball and have a little fun with Payten scoring on her birthday,” Fenush said.
The Damsels continued to fight, however, and cut the deficit to 5-2 at 64:22 when Sophia Demko sent a shot from just outside the box to the upper 90 over the head of Lady Warrior keeper Alexa Prestash.
Just a little over a minute after Demko’s goal, West Branch answered when Kaylea Fenush got behind the defense just outside the Mo Valley goal box sent a left-footed shot to the far post at 65:56 to up the hosts advantage to 6-2.
Just 28 seconds later, West Branch broke into the Damsel end with numbers and Fox came out to challenge Mertz, who sent a cross to Erin Godin, who booted the ball into the empty net to finalize the scoring.
“I think we gave up a couple easy goals, but we played right there with them,” Benjamin said. “We had a couple letdowns and it’s always hard to come back from that.
“I’m proud of them. They go 80 minutes with no subs. But it’s hard when you’re playing with nine and have no subs and you see the other team sub in three of four at a time. We don’t have that luxury.”
Since the teams were playing 9-v-9, that gave the Lady Warriors some extra bodies and plenty of opportunity to experiment.
“I didn’t do a good job subbing Monday in the B.G. game, so I was trying to get some girls some more experience, putting different combinations together to see who worked well in certain situations,” Fenush said. “That’s what today was really about ... and letting the girls have a little bit of fun.”
West Branch outshot Mo Valley 17-7. Fox made 10 saves for the Damsels, while Prestash stopped five shots for the Lady Warriors.
West Branch improved to 9-3 overall. while the Damsels slipped to 4-8.
The Lady Warriors are back in action Thursday, traveling to Northern Bedford.
The Damsels host Curwensville today.
West Branch 7,
Moshannon Valley 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 6:56.
2. Emmie Parks, WB, (unassisted), 8:34.
3. Mertz, WB, (Parks), 8:52.
4. Own goal, MV, 17:06.
Second Half
5. Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 44:27.
6. Payten Johnson, WB, (unassisted), 48:23.
7. Sophia Demko, MV, (unassisted), 64:22.
8. Kaylea Fenush, WB, (unassisted), 65:56.
9. Erin Godin, WB, (Mertz), 66:24.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 7, West Branch 17.
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 10, West Branch (Alexa Prestash) 5.
Corner kicks: West Branch 2, Moshannon Valley 2.