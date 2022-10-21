CURWENSVILLE — The West Branch and Curwensville girls soccer teams put the finishes touches on their respective 2022 regular seasons Thursday afternoon with the Lady Warriors coming away with a 15-1 victory.
Jenna Mertz and Emmie Parks each netted hat tricks for West Branch, while Payten Johnson and Kamryn MacTavish both scored two goals.
The Lady Warriors, who were coming off a 12-2 victory over Penn Cambria on Wednesday, will now turn their attention to the postseason.
“Being the last regular season game we wanted to have some fun but also work on getting better individually and as a team,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “The girls were told to work on something you don’t always do well in big games or try a new move, and I think they did a pretty good job.”
Mertz and Parks got the Lady Warriors to a comfortable lead early in the first half, each scoring twice in the first 10:24 of the game. Sarah Guglielmi assisted on Parks’ first goal, while Parks had the helper on Mertz’s tally at 10:24.
After the initial surge by the Lady Warriors, the Curwensville defense tightened up and held the potent West Branch offense out of the net until MacTavish scored off a Sydney Sankey assist at 33:22.
Curwensville got the goal back less than a minute later when Haylee Mullins hit the upper 90 at the far post to make it 5-1 at the half.
“(Abby Rebar) and their keeper (Calleigh Wiest) played a nice game and Curwensville played a great defense the first half,” Fenush said. They did well at limiting our open shots.”
West Branch broke it open early in the second half as Parks, Mertz, Guglielmi and Alexa Prestash all scored in the first 5:44 to up the advantage to 9-1.
Johnson scored the next two goals at 60:00 and 63:02 and Abby Diviney, MacTavish, Erin Godin and Sankey each netted one over the final 15 minutes.
Prestash and Dorothy Bailor combined to get the win in net for West Branch.
Wiest made 13 saves for the Lady Tide.
West Branch finished its regular season with a record of 14-4. The Lady Warriors await the District 6 class A seedings and will be back in action on a day, site and time to be determined.
Curwensville finished its injury-riddled season at 1-13.
“I care very much about this group of girls,” Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams said. “I am grateful to have been their coach for the last three years. This season didn’t go how we had hoped, but there are still a lot of positive things that I will try to encourage the girls to focus on — the lessons learned, the small victories, the memories made. Soccer is about so much more than a score board or a record. That’s the message that I will end this season with.”
West Branch 15, Curwensville 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 6:37.
2. Emmie Parks, WB, (Sarah Guglielmi), 7:11.
3. Parks, WB, (unassisted), 9:08.
4. Mertz, WB, (Parks), 10:24.
5. Kamryn MacTavish, WB, (Sydney Sankey), 33:22.
6. Haylee Mullins, C, 34:15.
Second Half
7. Parks, WB, (unassisted), 41:02.
8. Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 41:36.
9. Guglielmi, WB, (unassisted), 43:19.
10. Alexa Prestash, WB, (Sankey), 45:44.
11. Payten Johnson, WB, (unassisted), 60:00.
12. Johnson, WB, (MacTavish), 63:02.
13. Abby Diviney, WB, (unassisted), 64:50.
14. Mactavish, WB, (unassisted), 68:46.
15. Erin Godin, WB, (unassisted), 70:19.
16. Sankey, WB, (unassisted), 74:08.
Shots: West Branch 28, Curwensville 4.
Saves: West Branch (Alexa Prestash 1, Dorothy Bailor 2) 3. Curwensville (Calleigh Wiest) 13.
Corner kicks: West Branch 3, Curwensville 3.