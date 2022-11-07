Every year just around the time comes for the start of volleyball season, I head out to all of the schools that have volleyball teams for previews.
Usually, West Branch is one of my first stops.
One thing in the last few years that has come up is the fact that a lot of the Lady Warriors’ teams feel pressure each year to continue the program’s legacy.
With 14 Inter-County Conference titles in 15 years and trips to the District 6 playoffs, it’s no surprise the girls want to keep up the program.
But this group with just three seniors on the roster in Savannah Hoover, Matayha Kerin and Hayley Wooster, have always had a passion to keep up the mantle.
The trio hasn’t been overpowering or started for four straight years. But they have provided leadership and have strived to not only continue the legacy, but add to it.
They lost in heartbreaking fashion two years ago as sophomores when the Lady Warriors fell to West Shamokin in 2020. That year only the champion went to states because it was a COVID year.
They were determined not to let that happen again.
With their teammates on Saturday, down two sets to zero, there was a fire that was lit that I haven’t seen on West Branch teams loaded with talent lift them to a district title.
Let me rephrase. This team is loaded with talent. But its best work comes as a whole. There is no superstar, dominant player that can be double blocked or focused on.
There are just 19 girls who make a pretty dominant team when pulled together.
That’s the magic of this Lady Warrior squad.
There are three seniors, six juniors, two sophomores and eight freshmen.
It’s quite an eclectic mix, yet it works so well.
On Saturday, there wasn’t one player who decided they weren’t going to go down in a sweep in the district title game.
It was all six on the court and 13 more yelling from the sidelines who never gave up and never stopped believing they could be champs.
Winning the third set and then the fourth, the crowd on hand started to believe too.
Head coach Terry Trude could only just stand back and watch as his girls pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in District 6 championship history.
It’s something his been on the other end of, losing in five sets in the district title game.
In fact, West Branch historically has not fared well in title games, going 2-for-4 in its six trips.
But on Saturday, the Lady Warriors didn’t just uphold the legacy — they added on to it in a big way.
Winning the program’s second District 6 title in dramatic fashion.