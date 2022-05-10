CURWENSVILLE — The first time the Curwensville and Glendale softball teams met this season, Lady Viking senior Hanna Noel tossed a no-hitter against the Lady Tide in a 9-0 victory.
Monday in the rematch, Noel got injured in pregame warmups and was unable to play.
The Lady Vikings started slow, but eventually got the bats moving in a 9-2 victory to sweep the season series and improve to 8-0 in the ICC.
“We had an injury to Hanna to start the game and the girls were all down because she wasn’t here,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “She’s our team captain. Once they got over that, they picked it up and started hitting the ball.”
Curwensville jumped on the board first, getting a solo home run off the bat of Shyanne Rudy in the second inning, then added another run in the third frame when Joslynne Freyer knocked in Addison Butler with an infield single.
Butler led off the inning with a walk, moved to second on a passed ball and advanced to third on a Taylor Luzier groundout.
Freyer hit a sharp bouncer back up the middle, that Lady Viking pitcher Madison Peterson nearly made a great play on, lunging back against her body to try to snag it. But the ball ricocheted off the top of her glove and Fryer was able to beat the throw to first.
Teagan Harzinski followed with a base hit, but Peterson got out of the inning when she got MacKenzie Wall to fly out to left fielder Kelly Kasaback, who also had a big day at the plate.
Kasaback had two clutch singles and knocked in four runs to help Glendale take the lead.
“She’s been doing that all year,” Vereshack said. “We were down 6-1 at Juniata Valley and she had the big hit that got us going. When we’re up against the wall, that girl delivers.”
She singled in the fourth to score Alyson Buterbaugh and Jillian Taylor to tie the game at 2-2. Buterbaugh drew a walk off Freyer, while Taylor’s single was the first hit the Lady Tide pitcher surrendered in the game.
The two runs Glendale scored in the inning also snapped Freyer’s 24-inning scoreless streak that included four shutout victories.
Kasaback came up big again in the fifth, this time smacking a 2-run single with two outs that made the score 4-2.
Riley Best, who led off with a single, and Kristin Cavalet, who also had a base hit, scored on the play.
“When we were up early in the game, we were getting ahead in the count,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “We were up 0-2, 1-2, but then started falling behind 2 and 0, 2-1, 3-1. And when we did get even with them, their batters fouled off good pitches and that made us work even harder.
The Lady Vikings upped their advantage to 6-2 in the sixth.
Best doubled with one out before Cavalet was hit by a pitch. After Freyer got the second out via strikeout, she issued a walk to Buterbaugh to load the bases. Buterbaugh drew three walks in the game.
Taylor followed with a base hit that knocked in Best and Cavalet to make it 6-2.
Glendale finalized the scoring in the seventh, getting an RBI double from Best and a two-run double by Peterson, who then finished off her performance in the circle in the home half of the frame.
She needed 96 pitches to toss the complete-game, four hitter. Peterson walked four batters and struck out seven to improve to 4-0 on the season.
“She’s young, but I have a lot of confidence in her,” Vereshack said. “If she gets in a groove, she’s tough.
Freyer struggled at times with her control, but still struck out 10 Lady Vikings. She allowed eight hits and walked four. She also hit six batters (Cavalet three times, Abbey Williams twice and Kasaback once).
Curwensville slipped to 8-6 overall and 5-6 in the ICC.
“I just wanted to do better than we did at Glendale,” Leigey said. “That’s what I told the girls. I said, ‘we gotta compete and stay in it,’ and we did.”
Glendale improved to 11-1.
Both teams are back in action today.
The Lady Vikings visit Mount Union, while the Lady Tide travel to West Branch.
Glendale—9
Best ss 5331, Kr. Cavalet 2b 2300, Peterson p 5012, Buterbaugh 3b 2000, C Richards pr 0100, Taylor rf 4122, Kasaback lf 3024, Williams 1b 2000, A. Richards cf 3000, Ko. Cavalet ph 1000, Rydbom c 3000, Sutton cr 0100. Totals: 30-9-8-9.
Curwensville—2
Luzier cf 3000, Freyer p 4011, Harzinski 1b 3010, Wall 3b 3000, Rudy 2b 2121, M. Butler rf 3000, Wischuck ss 3000, A. Butler c 1100, Wiggins lf 3000. Totals: 24-2-4-2.
Score by Innings
Glendale 000 222 3—9 8 0
Curwensville 011 000 0—2 4 1
Errors—Wall. LOB—Glendale 11, Curwensville 6. 2B—Best 2, Peterson. HR—Rudy (solo, 2nd). HBP—Kr. Cavalet 3 (by Freyer), Williams 2 (by Freyer), Kasaback (by Freyer). WP—Kasaback 5.
Pitching
Glendale: Peterson—7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—7 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Peterson (4-0). LP—Freyer (8-6).
Time—2:11.